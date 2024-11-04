Donald Trump’s most rambling election rant yet is even more jaw-dropping written down

US donald trump US elections

It’s the week of the US presidential elections, as no-one anywhere needs reminding, and you’ll be familiar no doubt with all those videos of Donald Trump rambling away in front of his supporters in a manner which is most kindly described as ‘tired’ (and less kindly, as ‘unhinged’).

It’s a common theme of these clips that, as bizarre as they are to watch and listen to, it’s never more jaw-dropping than when it’s written down.

And this particular rant was a classic of the genre (if that’s the right phrase …)

Trump appears to be unraveling live on stage “When I say insane asylums, and then I say, Doctor Hannibal Lecter, does anybody know? They go crazy. They say, oh, he brings up these names out of— Well, that's genius. Right. Doctor Hannibal Lecter. There's nobody worse than him.… pic.twitter.com/Yyi4MuhR3N — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 2, 2024

And here is whatever the hell that was written down.

This is a verbatim transcription of Trump's meltdown at a rally today. Let's be honest: if your grandpa was speaking like this, you'd seek help — not give him the nuclear codes. pic.twitter.com/3LcjobbzkB — Santiago Mayer (@SSantiagoMayer) November 2, 2024

“When I say insane asylums, and then I say, Doctor Hannibal Lecter, does anybody know? They go crazy. They say, oh, he brings up these names out of-

Well, that’s genius. Right. Doctor Hannibal Lecter. There’s nobody worse than him. Silence of the Lambs. Who the hell else would even remember that? I have a great memory, but they always hit me. I don’t bring it up too much because they have totake such a- he brought up Hannibal Lecter. What does that have to do with this? What is it? It has everything to do with it, right? He was… So l’ve done something for you for you that I haven’t done in 20 speeches. I brought up Doctor Hannibal Lecter and we’re allowing him, you watch, you watch these fake people will say again, he brought up Hannibal Lecter has absolutely nothing to do. You know I do the weave, right? The weave. It’s genius. You bring up Hannibal Lecter, you mention insane asylum. Hannibal Lecter. You go out, no. There’ll be a time in life where the weave won’t finish properly at the bottom and then we can talk. But right now it’s pure genius. Hey, I have an uncle, my uncle, Uncle John, my father’s brother, 41 years at MIT, longest serving professor has so many degrees, he didn’t know what the hell to do with them all in the most complicated. I understand a lot of this stuff, you know, I believe in that. Like, I mean, Jack Nicklaus is not gonna produce a bad golfer. Right. You know, that’s the way it works. It’s just one of those things and it’s in the family and it’s whatever.”

Thanks for transcribing so I didn't have to listen to him. — valenumr (@Valen_UMR) November 2, 2024

Good god this is insane. He’s incoherent. https://t.co/39BDfoXUZZ — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) November 3, 2024

How can anyone hear this and think “yeah, that’s presidential material right there?” — RBV (@singfourlife) November 2, 2024

this is word salad, how fucking dumb do you have to be to listen to this shit and say "yes, those are the words of an intelligent man"? https://t.co/T9kEhKIeJ2 — little king trashmouth (@wrassletrash) November 3, 2024

Sweet Jesus. Trump’s mind has jumped overboard. He’s gone. There’s nobody home. — Lee in Iowa (@Lee_in_Iowa) November 2, 2024

This would be my Uncle Lenny at Thanksgiving. We’d say “You got that right, Uncle Lenny!” … pour him another Cutty Sark and plop him down in front of the Lions game. https://t.co/kHOz4j0zq9 — Jim Benemann (@jim_benemann) November 3, 2024

My head hurts from trying to read that. — ⚡️⭕️✨ your_mktg_gal ✨⭕️⚡️ (@DoodlesGrateful) November 3, 2024

The best part about this is every time he says insane asylum it’s because he doesn’t know that people seek asylum when they come to our country. He is a moron https://t.co/tWpHbbviaw — SuckMeter (@SuckMeter) November 3, 2024

JFC. How did we get here? ‍♂️ — BrainbellJangler (@WaitingForPerot) November 3, 2024

I want to hear a dramatic reading of this done by @MarkHamill https://t.co/uQ5qrnjmNj — Bryan Harnsberger, Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) November 3, 2024

His mind is swiss cheese. God help us if he wins. — Tina Webb (@LaundryPrncss) November 3, 2024

