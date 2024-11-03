Donald Trump claimed to be a genius for remembering Silence of the Lambs, but the internet begged to differ

US donald trump

With only two days – TWO DAYS – until the US election, both candidates are pulling out all the stops to grab any votes still not in the bag.

At a rally in swing state North Carolina, Donald Trump pulled out a stop we’d have thought was as far out as it could get by now – Hannibal Lecter.

Full clip of Trump basically saying he’s a genius for bringing up Hannibal Lecter multiple times during the campaign and appearing to attribute that genius to his genetics pic.twitter.com/tLdVQfbHPX — Acyn (@Acyn) November 2, 2024

“When I say insane asylums, and then I say, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, does anybody know? They go crazy. They say, oh, he brings up these names out of — Well, that’s genius. Right! Dr. Hannibal Lecter. There’s nobody worse than him. Silence of the Lambs. Who the hell else would even remember that? I have a great memory.”

Who the hell else would remember the multi-Oscar-winning film that is considered by the American Film Institute to be one of the greatest of all time? Only a genius – obviously. Person, woman, man, camera, TV, Silence of the Lambs.

Kamala HQ suggested he might be unravelling …

Trump appears to be unraveling live on stage “When I say insane asylums, and then I say, Doctor Hannibal Lecter, does anybody know? They go crazy. They say, oh, he brings up these names out of— Well, that's genius. Right. Doctor Hannibal Lecter. There's nobody worse than him.… pic.twitter.com/Yyi4MuhR3N — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 2, 2024

A lot of people agreed.

1.

Drink! — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) November 2, 2024

2.

This sort of thing does not improve with time. You may not agree with any candidate 100%, but when lives are on the line, Kamala Harris and her team will bring focus and discipline to the Situation Room, and not… this. https://t.co/ErrggR3hMu — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 3, 2024

3.

Can't imagine why he's so obsessed with insane asylums…. https://t.co/rQtQcjUGqw — Malcolm V Tucker ‍☠️ (@Tucker5law) November 2, 2024

4.

This is not a weave. This is complete and utter rambling. People vote for this? — Ron (Fan) (@Ronxyz00) November 2, 2024

5.

His entire skull is full of empty Big Mac boxes and rat bones. He may well be the stupidest person to ever speak this frequently in public. We are all stupider simply for having listened to anything that spills out of that haunted house he calls a head. https://t.co/oMUP98vJGh — Drew McWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) November 2, 2024

6.

if our father acted this way, make no mistake there would be an immediate intervention and/or involuntary admission to a psychiatric hospital

There is something fundamentally wrong with Trump. His mental decline is too obvious to ignore. Even for Trump this is batshit crazy — File411 (@File411) November 2, 2024

7.

8.

He thinks asylum seekers are coming from insane asylums. He is the dumbest person to ever even consider running for president. https://t.co/bXauIGv1S8 — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) November 2, 2024

9.

And we are all now dumber for listening to this gibberish — Pal (@CryptoPal4) November 2, 2024

10.

I have watched many hours of many of his speeches. This is one of the most random incoherent 2-minute stretches I’ve ever seen https://t.co/NInwvhMkHn — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) November 3, 2024

11.

"Silence of the Lambs. Who the hell would even remember that? I have a great memory." https://t.co/th8WQaXNsv pic.twitter.com/gaFtzeQlmH — Valley Bob (@valley_bob) November 2, 2024

12.

Serve this man some fava beans and a nice Chianti, in an asylum. Or a prison. https://t.co/9OJVx3MXDg — Lady Bee Middlemast-Neal #FuckYouBigots (@Mistyswoman) November 3, 2024

13.

Silence of the Lambs, famously a movie nobody remembers https://t.co/RkBORr7hPy — Harris-Walz Regime Supersoldier (@JoshGreenberg27) November 2, 2024

14.

Im so glad Kamala is the nominee now. But also, a lot of people owe Joe Biden a fucking apology. Wtf is this shit! https://t.co/FkNvd6gkCx — mmmttt (@6igyak) November 2, 2024

15.

Same vibes too pic.twitter.com/lHUaNbm6V7 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 2, 2024

Never forget that the President gets the nuclear codes.

Imagine this at 3AM in the Situation Room. — David Badash (@davidbadash) November 2, 2024

