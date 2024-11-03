US donald trump

Donald Trump claimed to be a genius for remembering Silence of the Lambs, but the internet begged to differ

Poke Staff. Updated November 3rd, 2024

With only two days – TWO DAYS – until the US election, both candidates are pulling out all the stops to grab any votes still not in the bag.

At a rally in swing state North Carolina, Donald Trump pulled out a stop we’d have thought was as far out as it could get by now – Hannibal Lecter.

“When I say insane asylums, and then I say, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, does anybody know? They go crazy.

They say, oh, he brings up these names out of — Well, that’s genius. Right! Dr. Hannibal Lecter. There’s nobody worse than him.

Silence of the Lambs. Who the hell else would even remember that? I have a great memory.”

Who the hell else would remember the multi-Oscar-winning film that is considered by the American Film Institute to be one of the greatest of all time? Only a genius – obviously. Person, woman, man, camera, TV, Silence of the Lambs.

Kamala HQ suggested he might be unravelling …

A lot of people agreed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Never forget that the President gets the nuclear codes.

READ MORE

Donald Trump had a meltdown due to a broken microphone, which bodes well for him having the nuclear codes

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab