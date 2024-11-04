There’s not enough facepalm in the world for the guy who decided to mansplain The Handmaid’s Tale to Margaret Atwood

Twitter mansplaining

Women’s rights are very much a key issue in the US election, with Donald Trump having boasted that he overturned Roe v Wade – the legislation that enshrined the right to reproductive healthcare in the US – which he did by loading the Supreme Court with right-wing judges.

BREAKING: In a stunning post, Donald Trump just put in writing his bragging about terminating Roe v. Wade. Retweet to make sure every American sees this and knows Trump is responsible for taking away women’s reproductive freedom. pic.twitter.com/nWVPrebi3K — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 14, 2024

Award-winning cartoonist Mike Luckovich captured what the election means for women’s rights by channelling Margaret Atwood‘s brilliant dystopian novel, The Handmaid’s Tale.

Like all good political cartoons, it spoke volumes.

Brilliant Mike.

Just fucking brilliant. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 1, 2024

This is probably the most on-point editorial cartoon ever! Brilliant. https://t.co/1rFMAvYYEG — Raven Song Farm ️‍ ️‍⚧️ (@SawyerJerry) November 1, 2024

As a testament to just how good it was, Margaret Atwood herself shared the image.

There were, of course, many appreciative responses.

If America elects Harris and reproduction rights are put into the constitution, then I think Margaret Atwood should be eligible for a Nobel prize…fingers crossed..but many many women thank you Margaret..for your visionary writing! — YDS for Kamala/Walz (@WSinkevich) November 1, 2024

Women will vote for their freedom. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 1, 2024

God damn that picture goes hard. Ironic that women, who Trump has consistently objectified and abused, are the ones that are going to have the final say on him. — (@Shavghan) November 1, 2024

The ones from Trump supporters, however, were …different.

One now-deleted reply was so special, it instantly entered the running for most screengrabbed post of the month. And we’re still in week one.

the guy who just mansplained The Handmaid’s Tale to the author of The Handmaid’s Tale pic.twitter.com/JEIbTUiDYO — Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) November 3, 2024

People weren’t sure whether to laugh or cry.

Jesus actual Christ https://t.co/0pIq2KiCb4 — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) November 3, 2024

3.

This mansplaining record will never be broken https://t.co/0s70OY4foo — Sandy Garossino (@Garossino) November 3, 2024

There is always, ALWAYS, that guy https://t.co/lhqXkX9uiu — Noely ⚡️ (@YaThinkN) November 3, 2024

Up there with someone mansplaining Indiana Jones costumes to the woman who designed them. pic.twitter.com/thcdyuWlwc — Liz (@ejp72) November 3, 2024

Twitter in one tweet. https://t.co/2Qt1T3qum2 — Dr Robert Bohan (@RobertBohan) November 3, 2024

If anybody ever wants to know what the idiom “stepping on your own dick” means, show them this. — The Dread Bunny (@jpvanhoy) November 3, 2024

One more reason not to leave tweeter https://t.co/hNHHILu5FI pic.twitter.com/Y9mZENTHfk — SR Bolton (@spiralnarrative) November 3, 2024

Also, did that douche bag ever see nuns in full habit? What an a'hole. So ignorant likely he won't even feel stupid when finding out. — Denise Keegan Steeneck (@DeeIsntDone) November 3, 2024

NOT HIM LITERALLY REPLYING TO MARGARET ATWOOD — BrainOnBravo (@brainonbravo) November 3, 2024

The absolute epitome of mansplaining. Pack it away boys – meet the mansplainer of all mansplainers https://t.co/0DC2PmQTjI pic.twitter.com/ipgrZfZHbj — Sarah ️‍️‍⚧️ (@Sarahjdublin) November 2, 2024

Omfg, and some guys wonder how “mansplain” became a thing ‍♂️ — Drokaten (@Drokaten) November 3, 2024

Semi-witless anonymous right-wing nutter mansplains the book to the woman who wrote the book https://t.co/zBxHretANG — Mike Scott (@MickPuck) November 3, 2024

Maybe he'll explain Canada to her next. https://t.co/pN5tred5mz — CreativeTweets (@CreativeTweets) November 3, 2024

Imagine the idiocy it takes to mansplain to Margaret Atwood pic.twitter.com/yVl1c0ax5t — Deonandan (@deonandan) November 3, 2024

God grant me the confidence of the dude that tried to mansplain "The Handmaids Tale" to Margaret Atwood. — Tamara (@TamIWas) November 3, 2024

What’s sauce for the goose …

people are wild.

this reminds me of ed solomon, the writer of 'men in black.' pic.twitter.com/L2U7Doo4Jl — (@WoodsandWander) November 3, 2024

