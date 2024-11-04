Twitter mansplaining

There’s not enough facepalm in the world for the guy who decided to mansplain The Handmaid’s Tale to Margaret Atwood

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 4th, 2024

Women’s rights are very much a key issue in the US election, with Donald Trump having boasted that he overturned Roe v Wade – the legislation that enshrined the right to reproductive healthcare in the US – which he did by loading the Supreme Court with right-wing judges.

Award-winning cartoonist Mike Luckovich captured what the election means for women’s rights by channelling Margaret Atwood‘s brilliant dystopian novel, The Handmaid’s Tale.

Like all good political cartoons, it spoke volumes.

As a testament to just how good it was, Margaret Atwood herself shared the image.

There were, of course, many appreciative responses.

The ones from Trump supporters, however, were …different.

@PhightCo delusional

@cat_cans So glad they can finally break the chains of this Biden administration and get Trump back.

@martycomma like where do y'all fucking live? have y'all streamed so much amazon and netflix that you're just totally out of touch with the real world?!

One now-deleted reply was so special, it instantly entered the running for most screengrabbed post of the month. And we’re still in week one.

Facepalm Tired GIFfrom Facepalm GIFs

People weren’t sure whether to laugh or cry.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

What’s sauce for the goose …

READ MORE

This mansplainer telling women all about giving birth got all the responses he deserved and more

Source Ben Phillips Image Screengrab, Freepik