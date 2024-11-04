Entertainment Jimmy Rees us election

The Guy Who Decides US Politics gets our vote for sheer hilarious accuracy

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 4th, 2024

At the time of writing, there’s one day to go until US election day, and it’s still anybody’s to win – if the polls are to be believed.

It’s a matter of record that the President of the USA could be the person who loses the popular vote, which causes a lot of people no end of head-scratching, as long as they completely ignore the First Past the Post system.

So, we’re very grateful for this explanation by the perma-sozzled ‘Sir’ – otherwise known as The Guy Who Decides, or *whispers* Jimmy Rees.

“Who can be President?”

“Anyone …”

“That’s great – “

“…who has a f***load of money.”

Can anyone argue with that? Not you, Donald. Only people who don’t think about Hannibal Lecter 24/7.

Well done recognising how politics is a sport. Australia needs more mascots.
@Ggdivhjkjl

Let’s not mention the Electoral Collage, Sir
@therestingrancor8295

As an American… correct.
@EsausFables

Jimmy posted the sketch on Twitter/X.

It got these people’s votes.

We’ll leave the last word to Steve Hubbard.

If YouTube and Twitter/X aren’t your thing, you can also follow Jimmy on TikTok.

