The Guy Who Decides US Politics gets our vote for sheer hilarious accuracy

At the time of writing, there’s one day to go until US election day, and it’s still anybody’s to win – if the polls are to be believed.

It’s a matter of record that the President of the USA could be the person who loses the popular vote, which causes a lot of people no end of head-scratching, as long as they completely ignore the First Past the Post system.

So, we’re very grateful for this explanation by the perma-sozzled ‘Sir’ – otherwise known as The Guy Who Decides, or *whispers* Jimmy Rees.

“Who can be President?” “Anyone …” “That’s great – “ “…who has a f***load of money.”

Can anyone argue with that? Not you, Donald. Only people who don’t think about Hannibal Lecter 24/7.

Well done recognising how politics is a sport. Australia needs more mascots.

Let’s not mention the Electoral Collage, Sir

As an American… correct.

Jimmy posted the sketch on Twitter/X.

It got these people’s votes.

I'm still at "It costs a lot to manipulate the public!"- never a truer word spoken ! Happy (??) Election Day, America ! — Rebecca May (@BecInChina) November 2, 2024

Life of a guinea pig , I'm never using four years in my vocabulary again! — Sarah (@Sarz1864) November 2, 2024

I’ll be glued to a screen on Wednesday taking peeks — Shellee – SeaBreezes (@SeaBreeze1310) November 2, 2024

— STEVE FISCHER (@STEVEFI14205588) November 2, 2024

We’ll leave the last word to Steve Hubbard.

God help us if the old orange man gets a second guinea pig life! — Steve Hubbard (@SteveHubba) November 3, 2024

If YouTube and Twitter/X aren’t your thing, you can also follow Jimmy on TikTok.

