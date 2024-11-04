Laura Kuenssberg stuck up for the people with private jets and these 13 responses surely say it all

Politics budget Laura Kuenssberg Rachel reeves

It’s a week now since Laura Kuenssberg used her Sunday morning BBC1 show to make a heartfelt plea on behalf of landlords everywhere who ‘scrimped and saved’ to buy a second or their property to rent out.

And we’d only just sourced the world’s smallest violin when she was back on our screens telling chancellor Rachel Reeves that her budget was basically a class war.

And she really wasn’t taking ‘no, that’s incorrect’ for an answer.

Laura Kuenssberg blatantly framing the budget as an attack on class. Never mind poverty- “rightly or wrongly you’ve put taxes up on private jets and private schools” On the other hand Kemi Badenoch is introduced as the “bold and radical” new leader of opposition.

#BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/5BNMYMyolI — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) November 3, 2024

And these are surely the only responses you need.

“You’re penalising people with loads of money” says Laura Kuenssberg. If only she was this upset with the Tories who spent the last 14 years penalising people with hardly any money at all. https://t.co/HKUlkzE8wj — Lou Ali (@Lou_LouD) November 3, 2024

“Today I will be pushing Rachel Reeves over her disastrous budget; asking why she’s chosen to punish the middle classes and farmers, plus meeting the lovely Kemi Badenoch to ask where she gets her shoes.” pic.twitter.com/U32MUbXJgw — Onwards and Upwards. (@EdBish18) November 3, 2024

Good to hear Laura Kuenssberg speaking on behalf of the downtrodden few who can’t stick up for themselves, the richest 5%.#BBCLauraK — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) November 3, 2024

Kuenssberg is a disgrace.

Her snide sign off was: “with this budget, ministers have picked a side”.

Implying that they are not on ‘our’ side. If she had her head screwed on she might have signed off with “how refreshing to have a budget for the majority, not the 10% richest”. — Lord Williams of Trickledown #FBPE (@Adrewzz) November 3, 2024

Laura Kuenssberg: “You’ve put taxes up on private jets – rightly or wrongly” Glad to see someone fighting the corner of private jet users in a country with more food banks than McDonald’s restaurants #BBCLauraK — David (@Zero_4) November 3, 2024

