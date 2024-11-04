These Magas were quizzed about their garbage outfits and the moment their brains go pop is simply magnificent

US good liars magas US elections

Joe Biden hasn’t been the Democratic presidential candidate for a while now but he still managed to stick his oar in the race in most unfortunate style when he appeared to call Donald Trump supporters ‘garbage’.

It prompted many Magas, including these two, to dress up as garbage in a bid to ‘own’ Biden and his comments, but the fine people of the satirical and eminently followable, The Good Liars, wondered if they hadn’t missed the point.

And the moment their brains go pop is just magnificent.

The garbage bags are confusing. pic.twitter.com/qXyk7anwLa — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 3, 2024

You can watch the whole video here.

Watch full video here. https://t.co/jtjkELVbAH — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 4, 2024

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Biden got MAGA dressing like garbage— wow! — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) November 3, 2024

Confused people are trump’s best audience. — Rodney (@RodHargrove) November 3, 2024

The same folks who wouldn’t wear COVID masks because it made them feel stupid. — HOUmanitarian ™ (@HOUmanitarian) November 3, 2024

Lordy. pic.twitter.com/7zLBku3KBx — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) November 3, 2024

Been wearing them since 2015 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 3, 2024

To conclude …

Imagine people hundreds of years from now looking back on this stuff? Kids in school will be watching these MAGA videos like… https://t.co/YEZR4byB9A pic.twitter.com/Ju44wGxvWC — Cheesetits (@BigNasty6oh4) November 3, 2024

And also.

The moment of realisation is priceless. pic.twitter.com/rWo9vJWmKI — Nullen, Biscuit Overlord. (@Nullen80) November 3, 2024

