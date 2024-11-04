US good liars magas US elections

These Magas were quizzed about their garbage outfits and the moment their brains go pop is simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated November 4th, 2024

Joe Biden hasn’t been the Democratic presidential candidate for a while now but he still managed to stick his oar in the race in most unfortunate style when he appeared to call Donald Trump supporters ‘garbage’.

It prompted many Magas, including these two, to dress up as garbage in a bid to ‘own’ Biden and his comments, but the fine people of the satirical and eminently followable, The Good Liars, wondered if they hadn’t missed the point.

And the moment their brains go pop is just magnificent.

You can watch the whole video here.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

To conclude …

And also.

