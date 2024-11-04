US cardi b elon musk takedowns

Elon Musk called Cardi B a ‘puppet’ and her A++ response had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated November 4th, 2024

To the US presidential campaign trail now – won’t be able to say that for much longer – where rapper Cardi B hit back at a Kamala Harris rally after Donald Trump said he would ‘protect’ women.

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, said: ‘Donnie Dunk, please. If his definition of protection is not the freedom of choice, If his definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers then I don’t want it.’

But just like that Trump speech a little while ago, Cardi B’s appearance was hit by teleprompter difficulties.

It was predictably seized upon by Trump’s cheerleader in chief, Elon Musk, who said she was a ‘puppet’.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because Cardi B’s comeback had everyone cheering.

Boom.

And here it is again, just in case it’s tricky to read in full.

‘I’m not a puppet Elon.

‘I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me!

‘I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you.

‘But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle … PS fix my algorithm.’

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

To conclude …


Source @iamcardib