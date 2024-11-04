Elon Musk called Cardi B a ‘puppet’ and her A++ response had everyone cheering

US cardi b elon musk takedowns

To the US presidential campaign trail now – won’t be able to say that for much longer – where rapper Cardi B hit back at a Kamala Harris rally after Donald Trump said he would ‘protect’ women.

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, said: ‘Donnie Dunk, please. If his definition of protection is not the freedom of choice, If his definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers then I don’t want it.’

But just like that Trump speech a little while ago, Cardi B’s appearance was hit by teleprompter difficulties.

Cardi B’s speech wasn’t loaded into the teleprompter so she oddly stammers for ninety seconds until someone runs her phone out to her! This is just hilarious! So clearly, Cardi has no idea what she’s even endorsing Kamala for… pic.twitter.com/rhtPRBKrrT — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 2, 2024

It was predictably seized upon by Trump’s cheerleader in chief, Elon Musk, who said she was a ‘puppet’.

Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy. https://t.co/gwbZBKIAk8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2024

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because Cardi B’s comeback had everyone cheering.

I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t… https://t.co/BBYQ2O0KYJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 2, 2024

Boom.

And here it is again, just in case it’s tricky to read in full.

‘I’m not a puppet Elon. ‘I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! ‘I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you. ‘But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle … PS fix my algorithm.’

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

I don’t know why people test @iamcardib. She’s a fucking American dream made real. https://t.co/FkQiC8vvrq — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 2, 2024

2.

Get him — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 3, 2024

3.

Love ya Cardi B …. Elon is the richest most powerful man on the planet yet he has the highest need to hurt others instead of helping them… so sad — Roald (Mr Ro) Marth (@RoaldMarth) November 2, 2024

4.

A reminder that the pull yourself up by the bootstraps story is Cardi B, not Elon Musk — whose family was worth well over a $100 million when he was a child. He grew up in apartheid, benefitting from a system that legally prioritized whiteness. https://t.co/1HMx9yFBt7 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 2, 2024

5.

Him saying someone else has no empathy is so laughable — Noah Gilbert (@Noahgilberto19) November 2, 2024

6.

HOT DAMN! — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) November 3, 2024

7.

I think every day about deleting my Twitter account because it’s become a cesspool of hate and misinformation but then there’s exchanges like this which I am oh-so-here for. https://t.co/WLZyntri6q — Rufus Gifford (@rufusgifford) November 3, 2024

8.

That’s the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth! pic.twitter.com/loNnCfIInE — Another Sad Bickenhead ✨ (@phuckyourbadgal) November 2, 2024

9.

It’s difficult for people to acknowledge that Cardi B is significantly better spoken than most politicans. https://t.co/W7E3hgjQiw — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) November 3, 2024

To conclude …

Cardi B destroys Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/hf0hqUqMdt — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 3, 2024



