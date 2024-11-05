The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart hilariously panned Trump over his famously bad grasp of history – and it’s one for the ages

Entertainment the daily show us election

We find it difficult to believe that anyone is voting for Donald Trump based on his policies rather than that it’s a massive cult. Not a typo. However, the policies that people most associate with the Orange Buffoon are things like enormous tariffs on imports, building the rest of that wall* that he started, and – horrifically – mass deportations.

*It’s a fence

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart explained how Trump plans to achieve this awful goal.

“Who the f**k told Donald Trump about the Alien Enemies Act of 1798? Because I’m gonna bet you something – he did not come to the meeting and go “How about we use the 1798 Alien Enemies Act? Would that apply?” He’s not a history buff.”

Alongside the laughs was a healthy dollop of incredulity at Trump’s place in the race.

1.

How is he even qualified to run?

Donna Parsons

2.

As an American, I am embarrassed and terrified.

Linda Kay

3.

America, are you okay… how is your election even close???

CraigTheMac

4.

Blows my mind how some people can think this guy is fit to rule a country.

Gigi_De_M

5.

UK calling. I’m laughing at this BUT I’m scared. Don’t let this mad man become your President, PLEASE!

ItsOnlyMe336

6.

To become a police officer you have to go through rigorous psychological, background checks etc but this guy is allowed to run for president of the United States.

CreativeCornerByMelissa

7.

Good news for alien families, the act applies only on male aliens as it states: “any male over the age of 14”.

Prof Dr Mohamed Zakaria FACC

8.

The way he says 1798 makes me think he had to check the teleprompter for the right date.

GeorgiesMommy

9.

Feels like the Twilight Zone.

TCME

10.

He remembers it he was probably a teenager.

MandyG74

11.

I swear I lost brain cells.

YeseniaFabian

12.

I wonder if someone on his team is secretly sabotaging him by teaching him stuff like this knowing he’ll say it out loud lol.

StephanieAnne

S1lence brought the fly (from Mike Pence‘s head?) and shoved it unceremoniously into the ointment.

Fun fact, the alien enemies act only is usable when we are at war. It gives the president the power to detain non citizens during times of war.

Screengrab