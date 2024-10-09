The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart had the best response to the claim that Trump is a ‘friend of the workers’

US donald trump the daily show

The more we hear from people who still support the convicted felon and adjudicated sex offender, Donald Trump, the more we have to ask ourselves whether they’re lying to us or to themselves. We haven’t ruled out the possibility that it’s both.

There are genuinely adults out in the world who believe – or say they believe – that Trump is the saviour of Christianity.

Trump cheated on his first wife with his second wife, on his second wife with his third wife, and on his third wife with Stormy Daniels. He mocked a disabled reporter, boasted about fame being a licence to commit sexual assault, pardoned war criminals, praised violent white supremacists and sided with a riotous mob who wanted to hang his vice president.

That stuff must be in a part of the New Testament we’ve never read.

The Daily Show highlighted another delusional claim by the MAGA cult – that the man with the gold-plated decor is somehow on the side of the worker.

“President Trump is the best friend American workers have ever had in the White House.” “I know a lot about overtime. I hated to give overtime. I hated it. I’d get other people – I shouldn’t say this, but I’d get other people in. I wouldn’t pay. I hated it.” “You’re right. You shouldn’t have said that. You shouldn’t have said it at all, because you’re admitting to fucking people over.” “Every time Trump talks about workers, it’s like watching A Christmas Carol in reverse.”

The comments section wasn’t buying whatever the GOP was selling.

1.

When Trump says no tax on tips or overtime is it because there won’t be tips or overtime?

Eny07

2.

How people actually believe that a billionaire (by inheritance) cares about workers is mind blowing!

Abder Rahim

3.

Trump is the opposite of working man’s friend.

therealrodyaldren

4.

If anyone believes Trump is for the everyday man, then they have no idea about Trump.

Jenn Barth Blair

5.

He tells them he hates them, and they still idolized him. Most embarrassing time in history.

Matt

6.

He worked with the people that built his casino and didn’t pay them.

Unkle Skunky

7.

Love this guy he is so funny!

Amywurf

8.

God they’re so out of touch.

Kat

9.

I’m a millennial I will never ever understand how this dude was a candidate in the first place.

rmo

10.

Jon Stewart nails it!!!

shorty

11.

President trump cares about ….”himself”.

Noo_ur_business

12.

I will never skip a Jon Stewart video.

Jen

13.

He tells you exactly who he is ,they just don’t listen to what he says.

AngNav

14.

Not a single person who was building him up looks like they’ve worked a day in their lives.

Christina

15.

He laughed with Elon about if his workers strike, he FIRES them. He hates unions!

Heather Price132

Jeansimal asked the question on many, many minds.

Dear America: why is it so close?!

