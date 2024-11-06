Kirstie Allsop bemoaned rising house prices and this comeback cut straight to the chase

Celebrity House Prices kirstie allsopp

House prices are on the up – no change there, then – but they really are on the up these last few months, with rising pay and falling interest rates taking them up to near record levels.

So much so that Kirstie Allsop has been on Twitter bemoaning the state of the housing market and suggesting that radical action is needed beyond tinkering with stamp duty.

I’m in Yorkshire viewing a 1216 sq ft mid 50’s semi, with 4 beds, it sold in 2001 for £124,000, in 2018 for £350,000 & is now on for £495,000. This is not sustainable (and mucking about with SDLT isn’t going to solve the problem) we have to take a really radical approach. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) November 5, 2024

Radical action would indeed be welcome, but before we get to that, enjoy this particular comeback which really did cut straight to the chase.

If only we hadn't had years of TV programmes encouraging wealthy people to buy second homes and treat property as an investment rather than an end in itself eh? https://t.co/t06UiZkqLK — Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) November 5, 2024

Mega oof.

It got people wondering whether the take was fair …

I don’t agree with Kirsty but please don’t resort to misinformation. “Location” has always been about people buying a home to live in, not 2nd homes. I’ve watched it for years and never seen a case of anyone buying 2nd homes as investments. — Professor Colin Talbot (@colinrtalbot) November 5, 2024

… so the original poster was happy to offer further clarification.

Don't accuse me of spreading misinformation when you don't know the facts. This series is specifically about helping people to buy second homes.https://t.co/nQScUCuByi — Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) November 5, 2024

Here’s a little bit more about Relocation, Relocation.

‘Professional property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer scour the country on behalf of house-hunters seeking the ideal balance between urban energy and rural relaxation ‘Could you relaunch your life, selling your home to buy a place in the country and a pied-a-terre in town? Kirstie and Phil help couples balance urban energy with rural relaxation.’

Sounds about right, although TBF it’s not her most famous show.

YES, I was just talking about this last week, so many programmes like Homes under the Hammer and of course Property Ladder sold this as the dream get rich quick scheme — Joanne Fry (@JoanneLouiseFry) November 5, 2024

Exactly this. Also Sarah Beeny and co encouraging people to buy a rundown house, shove a load of cheap B&Q fittings into it, then flog it at a hugely inflated price. Property should never have been turned into a business. — LostInGhostWood (@lostinghostwood) November 5, 2024

And just in the interests of balance and all that …

this is ridiculously uncharitable. Homes are expensive because of successive government failures on housebuilding, not because of daytime TV. — Stanley Devastating (@devastatingstan) November 5, 2024

