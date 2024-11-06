Celebrity House Prices kirstie allsopp

Kirstie Allsop bemoaned rising house prices and this comeback cut straight to the chase

House prices are on the up – no change there, then – but they really are on the up these last few months, with rising pay and falling interest rates taking them up to near record levels.

So much so that Kirstie Allsop has been on Twitter bemoaning the state of the housing market and suggesting that radical action is needed beyond tinkering with stamp duty.

Radical action would indeed be welcome, but before we get to that, enjoy this particular comeback which really did cut straight to the chase.

Here’s a little bit more about Relocation, Relocation.

‘Professional property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer scour the country on behalf of house-hunters seeking the ideal balance between urban energy and rural relaxation

‘Could you relaunch your life, selling your home to buy a place in the country and a pied-a-terre in town? Kirstie and Phil help couples balance urban energy with rural relaxation.’

