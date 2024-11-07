US films JD Vance

JD Vance claims his political world view was extremely influenced by Boyz N’ the Hood, and people can’t stop laughing

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 7th, 2024

Vice President Elect JD Vance appeared on Joe Rogan‘s podcast in the run-up to the election, and much utter BS was spoken. Obviously.

For example, Vance claims that –

Extra testosterone is what makes men vote Republican,

Doing martial arts increases your chances of becoming a conservative,

The Democrats actively want the country to be overweight and in poor health,

Democrat-voting parents encourage their children to ‘become transgender’ so they can get into the best universities.

Did anybody ever find out where RFK Jr.’s brain worm went?

But we’re used to hearing culture war nonsense from the recent incarnation of the GOP, so that was probably less surprising than this claim about a film that’s allegedly ‘extremely influential to (his) political world view’.

If anyone had Vance citing John Singleton‘s gang culture classic Boyz N’ the Hood as a political influence on their bingo card, we’d like to know this weekend’s lottery numbers, please, because nobody else saw that coming.

Here’s just a sample of the derision that followed.

I’ll take “Things that did not Happen” For $100 please. OMG.
Amanda Bolduc

His efforts to be relatable are just wild.
Anita

Try to picture it: Him, alone in a hotel room, teary eyed, trying to relate to Boys in the Hood. wtf is this timeline? I want OFF this ride.
SoTypeA

I thought Malibu’s Most Wanted was more his style.
MGoRo

This SNL cast member portraying JD in this skit looks just like him….wait…you’re saying…this ain’t SNL?
Savage Meerkat

Of course, the clip jumped to other platforms, including this –

Here’s how Twitter/X users responded.

The First Rule of JD Vance Club …

