JD Vance claims his political world view was extremely influenced by Boyz N’ the Hood, and people can’t stop laughing

Vice President Elect JD Vance appeared on Joe Rogan‘s podcast in the run-up to the election, and much utter BS was spoken. Obviously.

For example, Vance claims that –

Extra testosterone is what makes men vote Republican, Doing martial arts increases your chances of becoming a conservative, The Democrats actively want the country to be overweight and in poor health, Democrat-voting parents encourage their children to ‘become transgender’ so they can get into the best universities.

Did anybody ever find out where RFK Jr.’s brain worm went?

But we’re used to hearing culture war nonsense from the recent incarnation of the GOP, so that was probably less surprising than this claim about a film that’s allegedly ‘extremely influential to (his) political world view’.

If anyone had Vance citing John Singleton‘s gang culture classic Boyz N’ the Hood as a political influence on their bingo card, we’d like to know this weekend’s lottery numbers, please, because nobody else saw that coming.

Here’s just a sample of the derision that followed.

I’ll take “Things that did not Happen” For $100 please. OMG.

Amanda Bolduc

His efforts to be relatable are just wild.

Anita

Try to picture it: Him, alone in a hotel room, teary eyed, trying to relate to Boys in the Hood. wtf is this timeline? I want OFF this ride.

SoTypeA

I thought Malibu’s Most Wanted was more his style.

MGoRo

This SNL cast member portraying JD in this skit looks just like him….wait…you’re saying…this ain’t SNL?

Savage Meerkat

Of course, the clip jumped to other platforms, including this –

JD says there’s a movie that is extremely influential to his entire political worldview and I promise you with a thousand years of searching IMDB you’re never guessing this one pic.twitter.com/j7Qh0qhCdD — Brad Batt for TN State House (TN6) ✊✊✊ (@bradbatt) November 5, 2024

Here’s how Twitter/X users responded.

Furious: “These capital gains taxes are the government’s method of exterminating us.” https://t.co/SwUuNdO5jy pic.twitter.com/aq0wHisUZU — Nola Flynt (@eflynt) November 5, 2024

Truly one of the most ridiculous people alive. https://t.co/JqsjnKWBGE — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 5, 2024

I’m not even exaggerating when I say that I’ve rarely if ever laughed harder in my life than when it’s revealed what movie he’s talking about https://t.co/tFO9kV9T5E — Ray Lewis (@RayLewis1997) November 5, 2024

I know that Mfer didn’t say what I thought he said!! https://t.co/skTep0J0bT — Lori Granito ️‍⚧️️‍✊ (@lorigspeaks) November 5, 2024

I don’t remember the scene where Doughboy fucked a couch. https://t.co/C2oqr30t4z — Jason Willan (@ConsultFantasy) November 5, 2024

The Notebook? — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 5, 2024

“When Ricky died all I could think was imagine if he was armed. The bloods would have never pulled up on an armed and fully trained citizen especially that neighborhood. If we gave more access to guns in that community Ricky would have been WR1 at USC.” — Paulie (@paul32r) November 5, 2024

In the gym and just spit water on my phone. Need SNL on this stat — Maya May (@mayaonstage) November 5, 2024

I laughed so loud at the store people were staring at me

I had to listen to it twice just to make sure I heard correctly what he said — Emmie (@Coopemmie12) November 5, 2024

The First Rule of JD Vance Club …

I thought he was going to say Fight Club, but this was way funnier. — Robot Master (@frankspasm) November 5, 2024

