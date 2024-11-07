John Mulaney’s ‘a horse in a hospital’ routine is on people’s minds, for some reason

US satire us election

If you’re trying to escape the endless Donald Trump discourse, firstly, we understand – and secondly, this isn’t the place to do that.

Before the numbers were in and the headscratching had begun, a lot of people were sharing a clip from John Mulaney‘s 2018 show, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, in which he perfectly summed up the presence of Donald J. Trump in the White House.

“Then you go to brunch with people and they’re like, “There shouldn’t be a horse in the hospital.” And it’s like, “We’re well past that.” Then, other people are like, “If there’s gonna be a horse in the hospital, I’m going to say the N-word on TV.” And those don’t match up at all.”

Obviously, prior to the election results, there was a lot of hope that the hospital had been horse-proofed.

The 2018 John Mulaney “Horse In A Hospital” bit is still so great Best part is he doesn’t mention the name Trump at all. Oh America, you finally removed the horse from the hospital. DO NOT let it back in pic.twitter.com/qwb3j5gTIq — Heath (@LeastHesFunny_) November 5, 2024

Sadly, the vote didn’t keep the horse out of the hospital, and this time, the horse has baggage.

And in the meantime they fed it ex Lax — John Sipher (@john_sipher) November 5, 2024

Except this time the horse has a grudge and razor blades on his hooves. — Dr. Drew (He/Him) ️‍ (@CronynDrew) November 5, 2024

This bit is so perfect it should be in the Smithsonian. — Deirdre Bell (@Deirdre223) November 5, 2024

Thanks for this. It was therapeutic and frightening all at the same time. — Andrew Klenhans (@heykleinhans) November 5, 2024

The horse needs gelding and putting out to pasture — RichB (@eff_tee_emm) November 5, 2024

America you were not supposed to let the horse back into the hospital what the actual fuck did yous do that for https://t.co/50SWFCAraT — Kirby's body double (@HiddenBiBitch) November 6, 2024

Need a laugh… need a little stress relief? Just watch this… too funny!

Breathe… stay calm… stay strong! https://t.co/QKNi9mAM0B — Cheryll (@Cheryllblmc) November 5, 2024

It was so much worse than you remember.

This hilarious analogy exposes just how deranged things got under Mr Trump's residency. https://t.co/s79Mh4wcB4 — Monty Boa (@MontyBoa99) November 5, 2024

It’s such a classic and it’s still so goddamn funny but it’s funny now in a much different way than before https://t.co/49AiY2O9QO — rachelBESTIE WEEK (@keyofB_Platt) November 5, 2024

Honestly, after all these years this bit is still the best analogy for Trump. https://t.co/wplz6liSG4 — ʟᴜᴋᴇ ʙᴀʀɴᴇᴛᴛ (@LukeBarnett) November 4, 2024

Four more years.

Crazy to think John Mullaney went to rehab, got divorced, married someone else, had two children, and that guy's name is still on the ballot. https://t.co/uFm0pCu8hi — hannah (@sadgirlnace) November 4, 2024

