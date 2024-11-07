US satire us election

John Mulaney’s ‘a horse in a hospital’ routine is on people’s minds, for some reason

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 7th, 2024

If you’re trying to escape the endless Donald Trump discourse, firstly, we understand – and secondly, this isn’t the place to do that.

Before the numbers were in and the headscratching had begun, a lot of people were sharing a clip from John Mulaney‘s 2018 show, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, in which he perfectly summed up the presence of Donald J. Trump in the White House.

“Then you go to brunch with people and they’re like, “There shouldn’t be a horse in the hospital.” And it’s like, “We’re well past that.” Then, other people are like, “If there’s gonna be a horse in the hospital, I’m going to say the N-word on TV.” And those don’t match up at all.”

Obviously, prior to the election results, there was a lot of hope that the hospital had been horse-proofed.

Sadly, the vote didn’t keep the horse out of the hospital, and this time, the horse has baggage.

Four more years.

