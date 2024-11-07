Entertainment AI pyramids

Someone asked AI how the Egyptian pyramids were built and the result is wonderfully creepy

David Harris. Updated November 7th, 2024

People have been fascinated with the Egyptian pyramids for generations.

The Great Pyramid of Giza is around 4600 years old and there is still much debate about how such huge structures could have been built using the technologies of the time.

You’re probably aware of the crackpot conspiracy theories that they were built by aliens and, judging by the following clip, AI models have been feeding on these theories to generate their own suggestions.

AI researcher Javi Lopez asked an AI to explain how the pyramids were built and shared the generated clip on Twitter.

We’ll let you judge for yourselves how historically accurate it may be. It’s certainly atmospheric and really rather creepy.

People were impressed – if massively creeped out.

They just had to take it too far.

For anyone curious about the tools involved, this is what he used to such spectacular effect.

Follow Javi for more AI magic.

Source Javi Lopez Image Screengrab