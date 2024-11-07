Someone asked AI how the Egyptian pyramids were built and the result is wonderfully creepy

Entertainment AI pyramids

People have been fascinated with the Egyptian pyramids for generations.

The Great Pyramid of Giza is around 4600 years old and there is still much debate about how such huge structures could have been built using the technologies of the time.

You’re probably aware of the crackpot conspiracy theories that they were built by aliens and, judging by the following clip, AI models have been feeding on these theories to generate their own suggestions.

AI researcher Javi Lopez asked an AI to explain how the pyramids were built and shared the generated clip on Twitter.

We’ll let you judge for yourselves how historically accurate it may be. It’s certainly atmospheric and really rather creepy.

I asked an AI to show me how Egyptian pyramids were built, and now I'm pretty sure I'll have nightmares for life pic.twitter.com/C6s36weBwG — Javi Lopez ⛩️ (@javilopen) October 29, 2024

People were impressed – if massively creeped out.

1.

So wait, what?

Stargate was real

I liked that show — Fiona (@XFionn_x) October 30, 2024

2.

To be fair… If that was part of a movie.. I'd watch the hell out of it. — Dimitri-H (@Dimi_h) October 30, 2024

3.

I need to see a 90 minute IMAX version of this. Love it. — Carlos the Mackrel (@groogboober) October 30, 2024

4.

This is pretty epically horrifying and impressive in equal measure https://t.co/O70JYhtZpV — Michael Milford, FTSE ️ (@maththrills) October 31, 2024

5.

This guy is my fav https://t.co/V40hh9izEx pic.twitter.com/SY7GVtXSuN — No Context Escape Artist ▼ (@spore_printce) October 30, 2024

6.

I don’t know how the pyramids of Giza were built, but I can tell you it wasn’t this. https://t.co/wz3E6rvlab — Decisive History (@DecisiveHist) October 30, 2024

7.

This is hilariously terrifying https://t.co/2O16z5jDW6 — Tony Nash (@TonyNashNerd) October 30, 2024

8.

I NEED THIS TO BE A THREE FILM FRANCHISE OMG https://t.co/UI0tdj2FbR — Emma Scott (@EmmaScott) October 30, 2024

9.

If this was a a clip from a 1920 “science fiction” silent movie it would be regarded as the greatest movie of the Silent Era https://t.co/yWCYcb3Qc8 — sean thomas knox (@thomasknox) October 30, 2024

10.

As an Egyptian, I can confirm the "nightmares for life" part, but trust me, it’s not the aliens you need to worry about. One too many jokes about the Pharaohs, and suddenly you’re haunted by a ghost in full eyeliner and gold sandals asking if you’ve seen their missing amulet!… — Mohammad Radwan (@Mohrad) October 29, 2024

They just had to take it too far.

Dinosaur made it too far fetched — James C Warne (@JamesCWarne) October 30, 2024

For anyone curious about the tools involved, this is what he used to such spectacular effect.

Magnific Mystic & MJ for the image generation. And then Mainly Hailuo, Runway, Kling and a bit of Luma. — Javi Lopez ⛩️ (@javilopen) October 30, 2024

Follow Javi for more AI magic.

