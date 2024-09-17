Pics AI Gordon Ramsey twitter

This surreal Gordon Ramsey AI cooking video is the funniest thing served up by the internet today

Dominic Carter. Updated September 17th, 2024

Whether you like it or loathe it, AI isn’t quite able to seamlessly produce full blown movies or TV shows. At least not yet, anyway. However it is giving everyone a massive laugh as it tries.

Just take this Gordon Ramsey cooking series created by u/Biertapre over on r/aivideo. Made with the video generator Hailuo AI, it sees the famously foul-mouthed chef embroiled in a range of bizarre situations.

When he’s not wrestling with a lobster pinching his crotch, he’s tenderising meat while wearing a Slayer T-shirt or sitting on a toilet placed in the middle of the kitchen. Paired with a jaunty soundtrack, the results are a comedic chef’s kiss.

Reddit user u/Biertapre isn’t the only one whipping up hilariously weird videos of Gordon Ramsey’s AI cooking misadventures. This one by u/johnpershing transports the chef to Mexico. And there’s plenty more where that came from.

Weird, funny, and disturbingly hypnotic, these AI clips have won over a legion of fans who are keen to see these snippets made into a full blown series. Make it happen, Netflix?

Source: @venturetwins