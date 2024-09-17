This surreal Gordon Ramsey AI cooking video is the funniest thing served up by the internet today

Pics AI Gordon Ramsey twitter

Whether you like it or loathe it, AI isn’t quite able to seamlessly produce full blown movies or TV shows. At least not yet, anyway. However it is giving everyone a massive laugh as it tries.

Just take this Gordon Ramsey cooking series created by u/Biertapre over on r/aivideo. Made with the video generator Hailuo AI, it sees the famously foul-mouthed chef embroiled in a range of bizarre situations.

When he’s not wrestling with a lobster pinching his crotch, he’s tenderising meat while wearing a Slayer T-shirt or sitting on a toilet placed in the middle of the kitchen. Paired with a jaunty soundtrack, the results are a comedic chef’s kiss.

Help I’m genuinely invested in the Gordon Ramsey AI cooking series pic.twitter.com/EjqaZHUvPg — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) September 15, 2024

Reddit user u/Biertapre isn’t the only one whipping up hilariously weird videos of Gordon Ramsey’s AI cooking misadventures. This one by u/johnpershing transports the chef to Mexico. And there’s plenty more where that came from.

For those who haven’t been following along on r/aivideo, he’s now in Mexico (and I guess space, if you watch to the end…) This one is from u/Biertapre. The above is u/johnpershing. pic.twitter.com/mxoXKrT7bD — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) September 15, 2024

Weird, funny, and disturbingly hypnotic, these AI clips have won over a legion of fans who are keen to see these snippets made into a full blown series. Make it happen, Netflix?

Gordon’s Fast Food Adventures The things you can do with @Hailuo_AI are just wild. pic.twitter.com/UWgtNWaXD7 — Alex Patrascu (@maxescu) September 13, 2024

Gordon Ramsay fighting off an army of broccoli pic.twitter.com/EDDZ9kZ8aG — Joain.eth (@0xJoain) September 16, 2024

I’ve watched this 3000 times. https://t.co/HyJtoQDI8v — John Rain (@ItsJohnRain) September 16, 2024

Me at 3am pissed out me gourd making spaghetti https://t.co/dF7vAHO8B1 pic.twitter.com/3knQd3XbXC — ＧＩＮＧ セ翁ん (@GingMate) September 17, 2024

I can’t stop watching this. I’ve been worried about the rise of A.I. my entire life, but this makes me think when the machines do become self aware and rise up, they’ll just be a really good laugh. https://t.co/NvGg1ItNxw — Matt Oakley (@MattOakleyMojo) September 17, 2024

Put this thread in the Louvre https://t.co/3o0SRh9mHm — No Context Chris Longridge (@Chris_Longridge) September 17, 2024

I can only assume this series charts the dramatic downfall of Gordon as he has a mental breakdown, while all of his staff are too terrified to point out he shouldn’t be there any more. Or climbing out of other people’s backs. https://t.co/rFRzoaGXT6 — Mark Jansen (@TehMadness) September 16, 2024

This is what I think The Bear is https://t.co/gMFJZafgPM — Helen (@ohnoitshelen) September 17, 2024

seriously, AI-generated videos is the new comedy sub-genre https://t.co/eiWuDqUPEo — Babak (@TheUnicornist) September 16, 2024

