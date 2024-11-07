The fury of these ‘reply guys’ triggered by Susie Dent’s ‘word of the day’ took it to a whole new level

Celebrity donald trump Susie Dent US elections

You might already be familiar with Susie Dent’s ‘word of the day’ which is quite a phenomenon on Twitter.

The lexicographer, etymologist and keeper of course of Countdown Corner has a knack for sharing words which are entirely and sometimes painfully appropriate, and she did it again on Wednesday.

Word of the day is ‘recrudescence’ (17th century): the return of something terrible after a time of reprieve. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) November 6, 2024

Her tweet generated no end of love, as evidenced by all those likes (phew!).

But that’s not why we’re here. We’re here because of all the furious ‘reply guys’ who were triggered by her tweet, which made the whole thing so much better.

1.

What an arrogant bell end you are. — Paul Bennett (@RedBenno) November 6, 2024

2.

Don’t cry — Dr David Cartland BMedSci MBChB MRCGP (2014) (@CartlandDavid) November 6, 2024

3.

Word of the day is ‘renaissance ’ (17th century): the return of prosperity after a time of deprivation. — Footie Fan FI (@indexstudent) November 6, 2024

4.

Or perhaps the word could be ‘reviviscence’ (also 17th century): derived from the Latin verb reviviscere, meaning “to come to life again”. — Matthew Green (@Matthew5thPlace) November 6, 2024

5.

What is a word for the return of something wonderful following a time of turmoil? — Castem Ember (@CasteMember) November 6, 2024

6.