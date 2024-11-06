Once again, Susie Dent’s Word of the Day said everything that needed to be said

US Susie Dent us election

As you’ll be only too well aware by now, Donald Trump has beaten Kamala Harris in the race to the White House, and will become the 47th President of the USA.

The news, while thrilling to Elon Musk, Nigel Farage and assorted people who are genuinely proud of the Proud Boys, hasn’t exactly put a smile on the face of the world.

What a terrible day to be a fan of democracy. — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) November 6, 2024

also depressing, we’re just one slippery shower away from a JD Vance presidency — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) November 6, 2024

Democracy died in darkness. — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) November 6, 2024

Without mentioning the election, lexicographer and TV personality Susie Dent provided a subtle verdict.

Word of the day is ‘recrudescence’ (17th century): the return of something terrible after a time of reprieve. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) November 6, 2024

Sounds about right.

Not for this first time, Susie nails it. https://t.co/ypGwuNuZxZ — Al Pinkerton MP (@AlPinkerton) November 6, 2024

A bit like the Plague? — Robert Schopen (@Schopen) November 6, 2024

Sums it all up really. https://t.co/YFO2xF2z0V — David Noble (@DavidPNoble63) November 6, 2024

What are you referring to dear Susie ? — George E (@DrGeorgiosE) November 6, 2024

is this the most “you’ve won the internet” tweet of all time? dads in the replies be hooting and hollering, nobody can believe what they’ve seen https://t.co/ysKqPpE0uz — EAMO (@EamoV1) November 6, 2024

Your most APT WORD in the entire series of these words. Bravo. A word I shall use both in noun and adjectival forms from today onwards. — , (@JohninBucuresti) November 6, 2024

Sums it up. https://t.co/fT1pjauDcK — Dr Tim Read MP (@TimRRead) November 6, 2024

It’s not even linguistic subtweeting at this point https://t.co/KeBzXEulBF — Rachel Charlton-Dailey (@RachelCDailey) November 6, 2024

Now, this is the big question.

Is there a word for switching off all news of the outside world and avoiding other people for as long as possible? — Michael Carter (@EdwardoBankio) November 6, 2024

Source Susie Dent Image Screengrab, Screengrab