US Susie Dent us election

Once again, Susie Dent’s Word of the Day said everything that needed to be said

Poke Staff. Updated November 6th, 2024

As you’ll be only too well aware by now, Donald Trump has beaten Kamala Harris in the race to the White House, and will become the 47th President of the USA.

The news, while thrilling to Elon Musk, Nigel Farage and assorted people who are genuinely proud of the Proud Boys, hasn’t exactly put a smile on the face of the world.

Without mentioning the election, lexicographer and TV personality Susie Dent provided a subtle verdict.

Sounds about right.

Source Susie Dent Image Screengrab, Screengrab