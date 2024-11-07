YouGov America asked how fictional characters would vote in the US election, and the results are highly controversial – 21 favourite comments

US us election

Author and data expert Walt Hickey delved into the lighter side of the US election – with a little help from YouGov America.

teamed up with @YouGovAmerica for a hella fun poll https://t.co/WHDCLxE9iE — Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) November 3, 2024

The results were quite often surprising – and controversial. They posted a thread of the charts, starting with this key one.

Liz Lemon Harris+69

Scarlett O'Hara Harris+1

Apollo Creed Trump+5

Tony Soprano Trump+38

How Americans think 54 fictional characters would vote in the 2024 presidential electionhttps://t.co/X7mxum1Hps https://t.co/Nkqr4Ohtmy pic.twitter.com/KyGpprzemr — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) November 3, 2024

It caused almost as much trouble as the election results.

1.

John McClane would not vote for Donald Trump, this is absolute slander https://t.co/0RjDfeUUvZ — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 5, 2024

2.

I will not stand for this Michael Scott slander — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) November 5, 2024

3.

Well, Ron Swanson isn’t voting. He’s a self-governing entity. — AMGBoston (@GnaniAlan) November 5, 2024

4.

Kelsey Grammer might be a Trump voter but Fraiser definitely isn't — jacob richardson (@jjarichardson) November 5, 2024

5.

Marty McFly would NEVER vote for Trump. Biff is literally based on Trump — gray (@youmakemebeam) November 5, 2024

6.

HANK HILL WOULD NEVER VOTE FOR TRUMP

Strike 1 From New York

Strike 2 Wears Make Up

Strike 3 Has never grilled in his life

Strike 4 Like Steak Well Done with Ketchup

Strike 5 Doesn't use Propane

Strike 6 Cheats at Sports — James the Lesser Express Lane Bank Leaks (@jtlats2) November 5, 2024

7.

Walter White became a drug kingpin to pay for cancer treatment. He would probably vote for the people trying to make healthcare more accessible, not the people trying to repeal the ACA. — Łink. (@knilirabaj) November 5, 2024

8.

Indiana Jones hated Nazis — Steve Lynn (@EAC_Steve) November 5, 2024

9.

Bruce Wayne is a WASP NeverTrump Republican — Antimony (@Antimony96) November 5, 2024

10.

11.