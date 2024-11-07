YouGov America asked how fictional characters would vote in the US election, and the results are highly controversial – 21 favourite comments
Author and data expert Walt Hickey delved into the lighter side of the US election – with a little help from YouGov America.
The results were quite often surprising – and controversial. They posted a thread of the charts, starting with this key one.
Liz Lemon Harris+69
Scarlett O'Hara Harris+1
Apollo Creed Trump+5
Tony Soprano Trump+38
It caused almost as much trouble as the election results.
1.
John McClane would not vote for Donald Trump, this is absolute slander https://t.co/0RjDfeUUvZ
2.
I will not stand for this Michael Scott slander
3.
Well, Ron Swanson isn’t voting. He’s a self-governing entity.
4.
Kelsey Grammer might be a Trump voter but Fraiser definitely isn't
5.
Marty McFly would NEVER vote for Trump. Biff is literally based on Trump
6.
HANK HILL WOULD NEVER VOTE FOR TRUMP
Strike 1 From New York
Strike 2 Wears Make Up
Strike 3 Has never grilled in his life
Strike 4 Like Steak Well Done with Ketchup
Strike 5 Doesn't use Propane
Strike 6 Cheats at Sports
7.
Walter White became a drug kingpin to pay for cancer treatment. He would probably vote for the people trying to make healthcare more accessible, not the people trying to repeal the ACA.
8.
Indiana Jones hated Nazis
9.
Bruce Wayne is a WASP NeverTrump Republican
10.
11.
If you believe Hank Hill would have voted for him, you’ve never actually watched the show. Hank can sense a grift a mile away. It’s the plot of like 3/4 of the episodes. https://t.co/J5LMI5Uc8n
