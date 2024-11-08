This American quiz show contestant allegedly has ‘the best name ever’ – it’s certainly a contender

Entertainment american tv

Over on Twitter/X, account Internet Hall of Fame has shared a clip from US quiz show Family Feud, which is the American version of Family Fortunes.

Here’s host Steve Harvey meeting one of the contestants who happens to have a rather unusual name. It just gets funnier and funnier as it goes on.

This guy has the best name ever pic.twitter.com/yw5KaFmTPQ — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) November 6, 2024

It’s fair to say his Dad was a bit stuck for inspiration.

“You named him after your last name!?” “Twice.” pic.twitter.com/Mm9Kxe355p — Joey Serrapede (@joeyserrapede) November 6, 2024

That's actually filled with very good vibes. I liked it — Emmanuel DOCQUIN (@EmmanuelDoc21M) November 6, 2024

OBU³ — Lost (@lostsol404) November 6, 2024

Steve Harvey is a national treasure! — Tony Z (@TonyZFitnessOne) November 7, 2024

The final boss of obu — ⁉️ (@whossorbet) November 7, 2024

How did bro get through school while having the same name 3 times? Bro is Obu the 3rd and there is only one of him — Paradocx (@atamanoyare) November 7, 2024

This is straight out of the book Catch 22 There was a character named Major, with middle and surname as Major. So his full name was Major Major Major. His occupation was Sergeant. However, he was promoted to Major bc his commanding officer got a headache with his name https://t.co/OBduHTpLxe — Gillie (@GuilleVonGenbu) November 7, 2024

that's actually a pretty cool name. respect to people who keep their culture alive through their names https://t.co/IZ0XZKPp1u — Alex Featherwick (@devefurry) November 6, 2024

Wayback When was not wrong on this.

Steve Harvey has the best facial expressions — Wayback When (@WaybackWeb) November 6, 2024

And his body language is up there too.

No way she said that pic.twitter.com/eQG5MFHby9 — Daily Dose of X (@schuld_eth) November 6, 2024

