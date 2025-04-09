An American motorist trolled Brits for their lack of ‘driving endurance’ and the entirety of Blighty replied as one

US europe holidays motoring

You might remember a little while back the American family planning a driving holiday in the UK who went viral because their itinerary was so … ambitious.

Madly ambitious.

Okay fellow British travel enthusiasts. I think we have it. I give you the most UTTERLY UNHINGED travel itinerary I’ve ever seen. They are staying in… wait for it… PENRITH!! pic.twitter.com/F5pcq59Kyb — Kate Smith (@kathryn_rose123) October 2, 2023

It turns out they actually managed to do it, and we doff our collective hats to them, we really do.

So, remember the Americans who wanted to fly into Newcastle and drive between Scotland, the Lake District, London, and Cornwall all in one week?

They only went and did it: pic.twitter.com/Ew1tM99fwg — Francesca Scanlan (@FranArtHistory) March 17, 2024

We mention it again – again! – not just to congratulate them (but congratulations) but because it prompted an especially feisty American to mock us cowardly Europeans for our lack of ‘driving endurance’, whatever that is.

And it’s a take that feels especially prescient right now, with Trump basically declaring (trade) war on all-comers, and especially the EU.

the european mind cowers at the driving endurance of the typical american, this is a normal drive for a three day weekend, it’s like san francisco to la and much shorter than one i’ve done a few times, new york city to columbus https://t.co/c0Lz2iiLJS pic.twitter.com/WJ5sCMDW42 — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) March 18, 2024

There was no shortage of fellow Americans saying exactly the same thing. Like this person, for instance.

And the mockery it prompted from all these Brits went from nought to 100 in 8 seconds flat.

1.

americans brag about having lives that would make me want to kill myself https://t.co/0ArPU2OwXv — this too is hattie (@modernenaree) March 19, 2024

2.

Nobody cares that it’s normal to you. We are also able to drive this distance if we had to. The thing were aghast at is spending 14 hours of a three day weekend in a fucking car. https://t.co/uVRHPjixU3 — Spaghetti (@JSpagboli) March 19, 2024

3.

The American mind can’t grasp that the average road in Devon genuinely looks like this https://t.co/zZyGK41GvN pic.twitter.com/4E9t3CUR9c — well loved stories (@ms_peaceweaver) March 20, 2024

4.

*through a mouthful of shit* look how much shit i can eat! europeans can’t eat half as much shit!! https://t.co/mY9Gtw5GdT — WH (@hastifliche) March 21, 2024

5.

We do that to watch 22 blokes kick a bag of air around for 2 hours then come straight home? https://t.co/SiN7f7AJuG — Chris (@ChrisLukeJones) March 19, 2024

6.

The American mind cowers at the walking endurance of the typical Brit https://t.co/mxJSVVnY2y pic.twitter.com/Qqj0yuYhXV — thenewlove (@thenewlove) March 19, 2024

7.

why would you be proud of this, that sounds awful https://t.co/astxzHMoaP — Nick is dancing to Europapa (@ikisnick) March 19, 2024

8.

the typical american mind cowers when they realise how many roundabouts this journey contains https://t.co/jqmfGyjtd6 — charlie (sleepy) (@handholdinglion) March 19, 2024

9.

Does the US really have no train?? Like why do they always drive on long distances instead of taking the train https://t.co/cNW1HOMxAc — ⵍⵓⵏⵊⴰ ⵣ (@scrunchyfuyu) March 19, 2024

10.

11.

the american mind would turn to goop if presented with queensland. it would shatter into a million pieces if presented with western australia https://t.co/bXDX4cj5ha — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) March 19, 2024

To conclude …

This isn’t working for me as a transatlantic beef, sorry, ‘being able to drive a long way without stopping except for fuel’ cannot meaningfully be a source of actual pride to anyone. “Europeans hate to drive for 12 hours straight” oh okay, fine, whatever pic.twitter.com/XBg0wfanfK — RopesToInfinity (@RopesToInfinity) March 20, 2024

Yeah, I can drive long distances if I have to, I just don’t really want to and there’s mostly no need in this country — RopesToInfinity (@RopesToInfinity) March 20, 2024

