25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Welcome to this week’s round-up of the funny stuff we spotted on Bluesky in the past seven days. There’s a little bit of topical stuff in there, and a whole lot of funny.
Share and follow your favourites.
1.
hello neighbor, my name is Grant and you might remember me from such movies as "You Borrowed My Rake," & its sequel "Gimme Back My Fuckin' Rake"
— Grant Tanaka (@granttanaka.bsky.social) April 2, 2025 at 8:42 PM
2.
Why ‘hiking holiday in Devon’ and not ‘Walkie Torquay’?
— Flups (@flups.bsky.social) April 2, 2025 at 8:39 PM
3.
"Doctor doctor, I keep thinking I'm in the wrong joke!"
"Who's there?"
"What?"
"What who?"
"What do you mean 'What who"?"
"Edward Woodward"
— Moose Allain (@mooseallain.bsky.social) April 2, 2025 at 8:08 PM
4.
a three step plan to help get thru the day today:
1. make sure to breathe
2. hydrate and stay nourished
3. throw phone into lake
— Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) April 7, 2025 at 12:25 PM
5.
me: I'm going to build a time machine
him: *eating the last donut* what you gonna use it for
me: *eating the last donut* righting wrongs
6.
it’s a van. how do they not know this
— FROVO (@frovo.bsky.social) April 6, 2025 at 3:50 PM
7.
Your 40s are for thinking that drinking more water will solve all your problems
— Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred.bsky.social) April 6, 2025 at 11:23 PM
8.
I went from hiding my beer under my parent's deck to having my own garage fridge. Dreams do come true, kids.
9.
Boycotting the grocery store until they start buying an equivalent volume of groceries from me
10.
The cover pages on women's magazines are mental.
Chat!- I ate 14 feet of barbed wire to escape a maniac!!
Pick Me Up!- My new husband was married to 3 wardrobes!
What The Fuck!- Hitler's ghost shagged my cat!
Shitting Hell!- We lost our son in Ikea 23yrs ago & now he's the manager!
— Joe Heenan (@joe-heenan.bsky.social) April 7, 2025 at 2:22 PM
11.
if i could use superpowers just once i would do something great for humanity i would change it so all zippers make fart sounds
— Amy (@msfoxifurnasty.bsky.social) April 8, 2025 at 1:05 AM
12.
Set phasers to unfortunate haircut
— stuforreal.bsky.social (@stuforreal.bsky.social) April 7, 2025 at 10:14 PM