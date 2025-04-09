25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome to this week’s round-up of the funny stuff we spotted on Bluesky in the past seven days. There’s a little bit of topical stuff in there, and a whole lot of funny.

1.

hello neighbor, my name is Grant and you might remember me from such movies as "You Borrowed My Rake," & its sequel "Gimme Back My Fuckin' Rake" — Grant Tanaka (@granttanaka.bsky.social) April 2, 2025 at 8:42 PM

2.

3.

"Doctor doctor, I keep thinking I'm in the wrong joke!"

"Who's there?"

"What?"

"What who?"

"What do you mean 'What who"?"

"Edward Woodward" — Moose Allain (@mooseallain.bsky.social) April 2, 2025 at 8:08 PM

4.

a three step plan to help get thru the day today: 1. make sure to breathe 2. hydrate and stay nourished 3. throw phone into lake — Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) April 7, 2025 at 12:25 PM

5.

me: I'm going to build a time machine him: *eating the last donut* what you gonna use it for me: *eating the last donut* righting wrongs — Jo (@whatsjo.bsky.social) April 7, 2025 at 12:02 AM

6.

7.

Your 40s are for thinking that drinking more water will solve all your problems — Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred.bsky.social) April 6, 2025 at 11:23 PM

8.

I went from hiding my beer under my parent's deck to having my own garage fridge. Dreams do come true, kids. — Daisy (@daisy91.bsky.social) April 3, 2025 at 11:52 AM

9.

Boycotting the grocery store until they start buying an equivalent volume of groceries from me — dave (@gloomfather.bsky.social) April 7, 2025 at 4:41 PM

10.

The cover pages on women's magazines are mental. Chat!- I ate 14 feet of barbed wire to escape a maniac!! Pick Me Up!- My new husband was married to 3 wardrobes! What The Fuck!- Hitler's ghost shagged my cat! Shitting Hell!- We lost our son in Ikea 23yrs ago & now he's the manager! — Joe Heenan (@joe-heenan.bsky.social) April 7, 2025 at 2:22 PM

11.

if i could use superpowers just once i would do something great for humanity i would change it so all zippers make fart sounds — Amy (@msfoxifurnasty.bsky.social) April 8, 2025 at 1:05 AM

12.