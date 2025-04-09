Social Media Bluesky

25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Poke Reporter. Updated April 9th, 2025

Welcome to this week’s round-up of the funny stuff we spotted on Bluesky in the past seven days. There’s a little bit of topical stuff in there, and a whole lot of funny.

1.

hello neighbor, my name is Grant and you might remember me from such movies as "You Borrowed My Rake," & its sequel "Gimme Back My Fuckin' Rake"

— Grant Tanaka (@granttanaka.bsky.social) April 2, 2025 at 8:42 PM

2.

Why ‘hiking holiday in Devon’ and not ‘Walkie Torquay’?

— Flups (@flups.bsky.social) April 2, 2025 at 8:39 PM

3.

"Doctor doctor, I keep thinking I'm in the wrong joke!"
"Who's there?"
"What?"
"What who?"
"What do you mean 'What who"?"
"Edward Woodward"

— Moose Allain (@mooseallain.bsky.social) April 2, 2025 at 8:08 PM

4.

a three step plan to help get thru the day today:

1. make sure to breathe

2. hydrate and stay nourished

3. throw phone into lake

— Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) April 7, 2025 at 12:25 PM

5.

me: I'm going to build a time machine

him: *eating the last donut* what you gonna use it for

me: *eating the last donut* righting wrongs

— Jo (@whatsjo.bsky.social) April 7, 2025 at 12:02 AM

6.

it’s a van. how do they not know this

[image or embed]

— FROVO (@frovo.bsky.social) April 6, 2025 at 3:50 PM

7.

Your 40s are for thinking that drinking more water will solve all your problems

— Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred.bsky.social) April 6, 2025 at 11:23 PM

8.

I went from hiding my beer under my parent's deck to having my own garage fridge. Dreams do come true, kids.

— Daisy (@daisy91.bsky.social) April 3, 2025 at 11:52 AM

9.

Boycotting the grocery store until they start buying an equivalent volume of groceries from me

— dave (@gloomfather.bsky.social) April 7, 2025 at 4:41 PM

10.

The cover pages on women's magazines are mental.

Chat!- I ate 14 feet of barbed wire to escape a maniac!!

Pick Me Up!- My new husband was married to 3 wardrobes!

What The Fuck!- Hitler's ghost shagged my cat!

Shitting Hell!- We lost our son in Ikea 23yrs ago & now he's the manager!

— Joe Heenan (@joe-heenan.bsky.social) April 7, 2025 at 2:22 PM

11.

if i could use superpowers just once i would do something great for humanity i would change it so all zippers make fart sounds

— Amy (@msfoxifurnasty.bsky.social) April 8, 2025 at 1:05 AM

12.

Set phasers to unfortunate haircut

— stuforreal.bsky.social (@stuforreal.bsky.social) April 7, 2025 at 10:14 PM

