In perilously uncertain times these 33 seconds of Philomena Cunk will never fail to make our day better

Entertainment Charlie Brooker diane morgan Philomena cunk

As no-one anywhere needs reminding, we live in increasingly perilous and uncertain times.

The good news is that there’s a new series of Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror on its way – huzzah!

And it reminded us of another Brooker creation, Diane Morgan’s fabulous Philomena Cunk which seems to go viral every year or two so why should this be an exception.

You can watch a whole load of Cunk on the BBC iPlayer here. And it doesn’t get much better than this.

And it generated no end of love on Reddit. Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘The whole show is AT LEAST this funny. Painfully underrated.’

nerdonthecouch2 ‘After the first world war, a new kind of man was on the rise: the woman.’

amateurviking ‘I’m gonna say this sincerely and without an ounce of hyperbole: Cunk on Earth is one of the funniest things I’ve seen in my entire life, and I’ve been able to see things since the mid 1970s, so that’s a lot of seeing.’

DrRotwang “Columbo believed that if he sailed of the edge of the world, he would come back from the other side, like Pac-Man”

TrentSteel11 ‘Of course, this all occurred centuries before the release of Belgian techno anthem Pump up the Jam.’

singe725 ‘This recurring joke in the series was absolutely brilliant.’

Faethien

And finally …

‘I can’t wait to use “perspective the fuck out of it” in a conversation. ‘

guancaste-king

Lots more Cunk here!

READ MORE

23 hilarious and totally madcap times Scottish Twitter was on a whole different level to everything else

Source BBC iPlayer Reddit