Andrew Tate’s response to this cry of despair over Trump’s election win wasn’t the slam dunk he presumably thought it was

Not only did Donald Trump win the US election, he also appears on course to win the popular vote, something no Republican has achieved since 2004.

And among the high profile cheerleaders of the returning president online were two of what you might most kindly describe as ‘the suspects’, including this specimen.

God Bless America pic.twitter.com/90NpoP7eOa — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) November 6, 2024

And this one.

And we mention Tate because of what he had to say to this ‘foul mouthed feminist’ American’s particular and entirely understandable cry of despair over Trump’s landslide win.

I’m just a girl, standing in front of the world, asking for a President who isn’t a rapist. — Kate (@ImSpeaking13) November 6, 2024

Hers what Tate said in response.

And it wasn’t the slam dunk he presumably thought it was (‘thought’ might be overdoing it, to be fair).

Bro is acknowledging that the President is a rapist — ComicAcolyte (@ComicAcolyte) November 6, 2024

so he knows he’s a rapist — E pluribus unum (@cvc_2k) November 6, 2024

Wait… So he’s admitting he knows and believes trump is a racist. — ✨Prism✨ (@Prismaticmonque) November 6, 2024

Imagine being this proud for electing a president that is a rapist — Bruno Catarino (@catarino_bruno) November 6, 2024

Imagine being so desperate for attention that you’d openly deny someone’s wish for basic human decency. Truly, some people just choose to be the loudest reminders of what’s wrong with society. — Dee (@DeeWaynee94) November 6, 2024

so you agree? you agree donald trump is a rapist? https://t.co/eDzPE7RmeE pic.twitter.com/6OmW9mkWwC — mol (@hotlinemol) November 7, 2024

In course last year a judge said E Jean Carroll’s allegation that Trump raped her is ‘substantially true’, dismissing a counterclaim by the former (and future) president. He was also depicted as a rapist in the recent Trump biopic, The Apprentice.

Back in August further allegations were made against Andrew Tate in a Romanian court, including sex with a minor and trafficking underage persons. Tate dismissed the case against him as a ‘stitch-up’ and lies.

He was previously accused of human trafficking and rape and has always strongly denied any wrongdoing and deny the formal charges they face.

To conclude …

Just the worst fucking people man pic.twitter.com/fzlkaV5qTk — BK (@TBKReturns) November 6, 2024

