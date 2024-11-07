US Andrew tate comebacks donald trump

Andrew Tate’s response to this cry of despair over Trump’s election win wasn’t the slam dunk he presumably thought it was

Poke Staff. Updated November 7th, 2024

Not only did Donald Trump win the US election, he also appears on course to win the popular vote, something no Republican has achieved since 2004.

And among the high profile cheerleaders of the returning president online were two of what you might most kindly describe as ‘the suspects’, including this specimen.

And this one.

And we mention Tate because of what he had to say to this ‘foul mouthed feminist’ American’s particular and entirely understandable cry of despair over Trump’s landslide win.

Hers what Tate said in response.

And it wasn’t the slam dunk he presumably thought it was (‘thought’ might be overdoing it, to be fair).

In course last year a judge said E Jean Carroll’s allegation that Trump raped her is ‘substantially true’, dismissing a counterclaim by the former (and future) president. He was also depicted as a rapist in the recent Trump biopic, The Apprentice.

Back in August further allegations were made against Andrew Tate in a Romanian court, including sex with a minor and trafficking underage persons. Tate dismissed the case against him as a ‘stitch-up’ and lies.

He was previously accused of human trafficking and rape and has always strongly denied any wrongdoing and deny the formal charges they face.

To conclude …

READ MORE

23 favourite things people are saying about Donald Trump’s election win the morning after the nightmare before