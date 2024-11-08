A 2016 clip of David Tennant reading mean Scottish tweets about Donald Trump is giving us all life right now

Entertainment David tennant donald trump

Back in 2016, during a visit to Scotland, Donald Trump congratulated the country for voting for Brexit. The problem with that was that Scotland didn’t vote for Brexit, and the Scots weren’t happy about his ignorant rambling.

Scottish tweeters, as they were still officially called back then, didn’t mince their words, firing hundreds of frank remarks in Trump’s direction. Samantha Bee invited David Tennant to read a few of those tweets for her late night topical comedy show, Full Frontal.

“They voted Remain and they hate your guts, you ludicrous tangerine ballbag.”

That’s one for the t-shirt.

For reasons we don’t need to outline, that clip has resurfaced, courtesy of Canadian and David Tennant fan, Azira’s Aardvark.

If you like David Tennant and hate Donald Trump, then this is the video for you. pic.twitter.com/NEvyk04cjJ — Azira’s Aardvark | The Odd One (@fabledfool) November 5, 2024

Here are some very appreciative responses.

1.

I needed to hear this in a way I cannot even comprehend — Bushybritches (@bushybritches) November 5, 2024

2.

The creativity of these people and how he emphasizes certain letters has me — Tiggety-Boo (@TiggetyBoo) November 5, 2024

They may not be his words, but you can tell he believes in them lmao. — Azira’s Aardvark | The Odd One (@fabledfool) November 5, 2024

3.

I love these insults so much — adamangus2005 (@Adamangus2006) November 6, 2024

4.

I love him, I love Scots, I love this, especially today — LaRomy (@miss_romy88) November 7, 2024

5.

"Ballbag" with a Scottish accent is — Cat Anderson (@Sunflow_Cat) November 6, 2024

6.

I needed this today lol. @David_Tennant your sense of humor and this video made my day. Don't often retweet stuff – but this is gold. https://t.co/SaxUE8sJXg — RunningWalker (@NoelPaine) November 7, 2024

7.

He was right. As an actor/artist, he’s all the good things PLUS knowing exactly what he was talking about. Based in reality and facts—that’s very sexy. https://t.co/XCJsJmW5uE — Larkin Warren (@LarkinWarren) November 7, 2024

8.

A “witless fucking cocksplat” is fucking gold dust and all I’ll be referring to Trump as for the rest of time https://t.co/qWYV7j3f85 — GeorgeIsLost ☮️ (@GeorgeIsLostYT) November 7, 2024

9.

Time to start memorizing these… https://t.co/1ociVcXCxW — Tanith, riding with the Doc (@Tanith_) November 7, 2024

10.

The relish with which he reads the last few https://t.co/ZWWAX1fWsY — LadyFell (@Lady_Fel) November 6, 2024

11.

It wasn’t just being an actor and a Scot that made David Tennant so right for the job. He was also an early adopter of speaking his mind on Donald Trump.

David Tennant hating Trump back in 2015 and the fact that what David said is even more true now pic.twitter.com/g1pgjbLBns — (@GoodOmensDT) November 6, 2024

READ MORE

Kemi Badenoch kicked off her Tory leadership bid by taking aim at David Tennant and was owned into the next dimension

Source @fabledfool Image Screengrab