A 2016 clip of David Tennant reading mean Scottish tweets about Donald Trump is giving us all life right now

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 8th, 2024

Back in 2016, during a visit to Scotland, Donald Trump congratulated the country for voting for Brexit. The problem with that was that Scotland didn’t vote for Brexit, and the Scots weren’t happy about his ignorant rambling.

Scottish tweeters, as they were still officially called back then, didn’t mince their words, firing hundreds of frank remarks in Trump’s direction. Samantha Bee invited David Tennant to read a few of those tweets for her late night topical comedy show, Full Frontal.

“They voted Remain and they hate your guts, you ludicrous tangerine ballbag.”

That’s one for the t-shirt.

For reasons we don’t need to outline, that clip has resurfaced, courtesy of Canadian and David Tennant fan, Azira’s Aardvark.

Here are some very appreciative responses.

It wasn’t just being an actor and a Scot that made David Tennant so right for the job. He was also an early adopter of speaking his mind on Donald Trump.

