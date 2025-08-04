Entertainment Adrian Bliss

This hilarious biblical comedy masterpiece from Adrian Bliss still gets an amen from us

Poke Staff. Updated August 4th, 2025

Last year, this question went viral on Twitter.

The post had more than 518 million views and over 11,000 shares, many of which are quote tweets with a funny TikTok suggestion – not to mention more than 600 direct replies.

There are far too many great videos for us to share them all, so we strongly suggest you check them out – but not until you watch these hilarious examples.

But of all the suggestions we saw, this one from the brilliant comedian and video-maker Adrian Bliss has given us the biggest laugh.

We can’t help wondering how big Adrian Bliss’ costume store is, because he’s like the man of a thousand characters, and not all of them are human.

Here’s how people reacted to the sketch.

It could be worse than Merlot, to be fair.

You can find and follow Adrian on TikTok and Instagram, and you can buy his new book The Greatest Nobodies of History here, or other good book stores.

Source Adrian Bliss Image Screengrab