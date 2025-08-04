This hilarious biblical comedy masterpiece from Adrian Bliss still gets an amen from us

Entertainment Adrian Bliss

Last year, this question went viral on Twitter.

what's the funniest tiktok video you've ever seen? — Minga (@KillaMinga) August 11, 2024

The post had more than 518 million views and over 11,000 shares, many of which are quote tweets with a funny TikTok suggestion – not to mention more than 600 direct replies.

There are far too many great videos for us to share them all, so we strongly suggest you check them out – but not until you watch these hilarious examples.

But of all the suggestions we saw, this one from the brilliant comedian and video-maker Adrian Bliss has given us the biggest laugh.

Jesus turns water into wine pic.twitter.com/NjKOg4qOdN — Adrian Bliss (@adrianbliss) July 20, 2021

We can’t help wondering how big Adrian Bliss’ costume store is, because he’s like the man of a thousand characters, and not all of them are human.

Here’s how people reacted to the sketch.

1.

2.

Reaction to Shiraz is accurate. — Msupa M. (@Mollage_) August 14, 2024

3.

This is how I feel whenever I take a girl out for wine and it's clear she normally drinks Moscato https://t.co/mJ6LsEzSiG — Dioniceass (@Music_of_Thule) August 14, 2024

4.

This one had me CRYING pic.twitter.com/uZFWbx3udr — Blockianna (@cornsoup27) August 14, 2024

5.

literally one of the best ever made — nikita richardson (@nikitarbk) August 14, 2024

6.

It's the side-eye to the camera every time that does it for me. — Domina Dors (@DorsDomina) August 14, 2024

7.

Masterpiece — RingoMUFC (@MufcRingo) August 14, 2024

8.

King of breaking the fourth wall and staring at me — Made by Natalia (@MadebyNatalia) August 28, 2021

9.

Not going to download Tik Tok. Not going to download Tik Tok. Not going to download Tik Tok. Not going to download Tik Tok. Adrian!! — DocAphra (@DocAphra) July 20, 2021

It could be worse than Merlot, to be fair.

Jesus could be "drink my blood then you bastard" — Dante Ariosto (@Mateussf) August 14, 2024

You can find and follow Adrian on TikTok and Instagram, and you can buy his new book The Greatest Nobodies of History here, or other good book stores.

Source Adrian Bliss Image Screengrab