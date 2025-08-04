Donald Trump appeared to be caught ‘cheating’ again in a golf tournament he ‘won’ – 20 totally on-target responses

Politics cheating donald trump golf

The only thing Donald Trump loves more than golf is cheating at golf. Every time the man enters into a golf tournament, he wins it. And yet, when you look a little closer, it appears something fishy is going on.

In this case, “fishy” would appear to mean “shameless cheating.” Check out this footage of America’s Commander in Cheat on the putting green.

Another caddy caught dropping a golf ball for Trump. This time it was at Bedminster. This footage is from Saturday, the day the White House announced Trump won the “2025 Men’s Senior Club Championship.” pic.twitter.com/m7fvkegER1 — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) August 3, 2025

Not only does The Donald’s caddie drop the ball wherever he pleases, Trump doesn’t even bother putting it into the hole from up close. He picks the ball back up as a gimme. He’s too lazy to even finish his lie. Which is right in line with his political policies.

In case you were wondering, here’s the official announcement about how Trump finished this tournament:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

The only person on the planet who believes any of this is real is the one quickly feeding democracy into a wood chipper. In case you needed proof, here are the most incredulous replies.

Trump’s pathetic golf cheating, caught on video with his caddie dropping the ball like it’s a rigged election, proves he’s nothing but a serial fraud who can’t win anything without bending the rules. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) August 3, 2025

I already think Trump is absolute garbage, but the fact that he cheats at golf this much makes me hate him even more. Cheating at golf is the sign of a truly irredeemable person. — Good To Go Joe (@GoodToGoJoe1142) August 3, 2025

Trump cheats at everything he does — Marty Taylor (@RealMartyT7) August 3, 2025

Is there anything this guy doesn’t cheat on? Can anyone name one? — Human☮ (@4HumanUnity) August 3, 2025

So you know, it’s NEVER legal for your caddy to drop a ball. YOU can drop one, but never on a green. And since this was a full-score event, its not legal for Trump to drag the ball into the hole. No, no, never.

Our president is a f*cking golf cheat. https://t.co/zd39cv78XM — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) August 3, 2025

You know who is also a “scratch golfer”? pic.twitter.com/ymiTZu3Ogr — RJ (@RJ_was_H3re) August 3, 2025

I like how the White House photographer is making sure to hold her shot. pic.twitter.com/WhVXOblG8Q — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) August 3, 2025

Trump always complaining and whining about being cheated about it being “rigged” is just total projection on his part. Its the only way he can win anything. — Serva⚔Lux (@Sopris970) August 3, 2025

Another golf weekend on taxpayer dime…and he cheats at the game. — Piero A. (@parrow07) August 3, 2025

