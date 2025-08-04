People are ‘deleting the apps’ so they can meet someone the old-fashioned way – 17 funniest meet cutes
Around 10 per cent of relationships grow from meeting up via an official dating site, and another 10 per cent through chatting on social media – but this meme on Bluesky might signal a drop in those figures.
People are vowing to avoid the apps and do things in a more organic way – like in novels and films, for example.
Here are some of our favourites.
1.
Deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old fashioned way (hiring her as a governess after locking my current wife in the attic).
— John Oxley (@joxley.jmoxley.co.uk) July 14, 2025 at 8:01 AM
2.
Deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old fashioned way (traipsing around in a wet field near somebody else's home until I get pneumonia or at least a very heavy cold)
— D. V. Bishop's CARNIVAL OF LIES out now (@dvbishop.com) July 14, 2025 at 7:41 AM
3.
Deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old fashioned way (seduced by an immortal count after he saw a photograph of an employee’s fiancée)
— Felicity Hannah (@felicityhannah.bsky.social) July 14, 2025 at 7:56 AM
4.
Deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old-fashioned way (accepting a proposition from a shipping magnate to track down his playboy son in a fictionalised coastal town in Italy)
— Polis Loizou(-Denyer) (@polisloizou.bsky.social) July 14, 2025 at 2:57 PM
5.
Deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old-fashioned way (rescuing her from a space prison only to discover she’s my sister so I can, with relief, live out the rest of my life single and living it up)
— Patrick Ness (@patricknessbooks.bsky.social) July 14, 2025 at 2:32 PM
6.
Deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old fashioned way (sleeping with my husband’s dad and then having my affair exposed on Christmas Day by his psychotic daughter).
— Shar A (@sharal.bsky.social) July 14, 2025 at 8:55 AM
7.
Deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old fashioned way (marrying an annoying clergyman because the alternative is financial instability)
— Louie Stowell (@louiestowell.bsky.social) July 14, 2025 at 7:43 AM
8.
deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old fashioned way
(he smiles up at me from the sewer and offers me a balloon)
— K.C. Mead-Brewer (@kcmeadbrewer.com) July 14, 2025 at 3:39 PM
9.
Deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old fashioned way (being presented with flattering portraits by Hans Holbein the Younger)
— Thomas I-G (@thomasig.bsky.social) July 14, 2025 at 9:11 AM