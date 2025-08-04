Social Media Bluesky

People are ‘deleting the apps’ so they can meet someone the old-fashioned way – 17 funniest meet cutes

Poke Reporter. Updated August 4th, 2025

Around 10 per cent of relationships grow from meeting up via an official dating site, and another 10 per cent through chatting on social media – but this meme on Bluesky might signal a drop in those figures.

People are vowing to avoid the apps and do things in a more organic way – like in novels and films, for example.

Here are some of our favourites.

1.

Deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old fashioned way (hiring her as a governess after locking my current wife in the attic).

[image or embed]

— John Oxley (@joxley.jmoxley.co.uk) July 14, 2025 at 8:01 AM

2.

Deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old fashioned way (traipsing around in a wet field near somebody else's home until I get pneumonia or at least a very heavy cold)

[image or embed]

— D. V. Bishop's CARNIVAL OF LIES out now (@dvbishop.com) July 14, 2025 at 7:41 AM

3.

Deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old fashioned way (seduced by an immortal count after he saw a photograph of an employee’s fiancée)

[image or embed]

— Felicity Hannah (@felicityhannah.bsky.social) July 14, 2025 at 7:56 AM

4.

Deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old-fashioned way (accepting a proposition from a shipping magnate to track down his playboy son in a fictionalised coastal town in Italy)

[image or embed]

— Polis Loizou(-Denyer) (@polisloizou.bsky.social) July 14, 2025 at 2:57 PM

5.

Deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old-fashioned way (rescuing her from a space prison only to discover she’s my sister so I can, with relief, live out the rest of my life single and living it up)

[image or embed]

— Patrick Ness (@patricknessbooks.bsky.social) July 14, 2025 at 2:32 PM

6.

Deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old fashioned way (sleeping with my husband’s dad and then having my affair exposed on Christmas Day by his psychotic daughter).

[image or embed]

— Shar A (@sharal.bsky.social) July 14, 2025 at 8:55 AM

7.

Deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old fashioned way (marrying an annoying clergyman because the alternative is financial instability)

[image or embed]

— Louie Stowell (@louiestowell.bsky.social) July 14, 2025 at 7:43 AM

8.

deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old fashioned way

(he smiles up at me from the sewer and offers me a balloon)

[image or embed]

— K.C. Mead-Brewer (@kcmeadbrewer.com) July 14, 2025 at 3:39 PM

9.

Deleting the apps so I can meet someone the old fashioned way (being presented with flattering portraits by Hans Holbein the Younger)

[image or embed]

— Thomas I-G (@thomasig.bsky.social) July 14, 2025 at 9:11 AM

