Politics charlamagne tha god dementia donald trump

Charlamagne tha God wasn’t letting Epstein go on Laura Trump’s Fox News show and Donald Trump’s furious social media meltdown made it even better

Saul Hutson. Updated August 4th, 2025

Charlamagne tha God says a lot of stuff in a lot of different places. He talks tons of trash on his daily radio show. He gets off tons of political opinions when he guest hosts The Daily Show. He even hops on Fox News from time to time.

It was his most recent appearance on Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law’s TV show that really sent the president into a tizzy. Here’s what Charlamagne had to say:

This might hurt coming from a traditional talking head, but it really seemed to sting coming from someone who rather recently posed a public dementia test for the sitting president. The results weren’t good.

Naturally, Donald Trump was far too busy to get involved in a meaningless media scandal erupted into an incoherent rage post on Truth Social that was screengrabbed for all to see.

Naturally, social media rejoiced in another damning exposure of the president’s hurt feelings.

