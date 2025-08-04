Charlamagne tha God wasn’t letting Epstein go on Laura Trump’s Fox News show and Donald Trump’s furious social media meltdown made it even better

Politics charlamagne tha god dementia donald trump

Charlamagne tha God says a lot of stuff in a lot of different places. He talks tons of trash on his daily radio show. He gets off tons of political opinions when he guest hosts The Daily Show. He even hops on Fox News from time to time.

It was his most recent appearance on Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law’s TV show that really sent the president into a tizzy. Here’s what Charlamagne had to say:

This is what sent Trump into a meltdown this morning: Charlamagne tha God told Lara Trump the Epstein scandal isn’t going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/HTBeBOs7LO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 3, 2025

This might hurt coming from a traditional talking head, but it really seemed to sting coming from someone who rather recently posed a public dementia test for the sitting president. The results weren’t good.

Charlamagne tha God breaks down dementia symptoms, then shows Trump displaying them. The evidence is clearer than his spray tan lines. pic.twitter.com/dlXUnk1pC9 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 3, 2025

Naturally, Donald Trump was far too busy to get involved in a meaningless media scandal erupted into an incoherent rage post on Truth Social that was screengrabbed for all to see.

This fucking moron is calling someone else “low IQ” and he can’t even complete a coherent sentence. pic.twitter.com/kIwiQ2wSbh — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 3, 2025

Naturally, social media rejoiced in another damning exposure of the president’s hurt feelings.

1.

He's right. They should take their party back. But I have a sneaking suspicion they won't. — DroppinGems (@RealDroppinGems) August 3, 2025

2.

Has no one noticed that Trump wants to call himself “God”? — GoLongNotShort (@GoLongNotShort) August 3, 2025

3.

Hahaha well no wonder grandpa was ranting about Charlamagne at 2am last night https://t.co/tZgyhTaBVv — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 3, 2025

4.

It would make sense calling America the hottest country since we are all in Hell. — Smitty73 (@Nyfan247) August 3, 2025

5.

I wish someone would challenge trump to a televised IQ test… — CloudyIFR (@Skydive101) August 3, 2025

6.

Trump acts like a Teenage High school mean girl instead of the President of the United States — arnetha7474 (@arnetha) August 3, 2025

7.

Is this babbling for real? — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) August 3, 2025

8.

Here we go. Trump’s famous quotes towards anyone Black that he disagrees with is Low IQ. He sounds like a parrot. — L J (@LJNewsOpinions) August 3, 2025

9.

Trump has the attention span of a toddler chasing a butterfly. — KILL, THE ICON! (@KILLTHEICON) August 3, 2025

10.