Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated November 8th, 2024

For reasons we don’t need to go into, it’s been hard for many people to raise a smile recently, and no amount of funny tweets will make those problems go away.

Thay can, however, push them to one side for a few minutes – and give you something to think and talk about other than, well, the bad stuff and Gary Barlow‘s giant son.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2