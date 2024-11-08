Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

For reasons we don’t need to go into, it’s been hard for many people to raise a smile recently, and no amount of funny tweets will make those problems go away.

Thay can, however, push them to one side for a few minutes – and give you something to think and talk about other than, well, the bad stuff and Gary Barlow‘s giant son.

1.

Has anyone lived long enough to buy a second bottle of Worcestershire? — Shannon (@gardengirl125) November 2, 2024

2.

In England "booster shot" is spelled "borchestershire shot". — Bob Golen (@BobGolen) November 2, 2024

3.

I swear these two are sat in the corner of pretty much every Wetherspoons across the country #Strictly pic.twitter.com/SUW9wAdCY1 — Chris ️‍ (@chrispaget1) November 2, 2024

4.

I don’t wish to be dramatic but this single file queueing thing at bars represents, for me, the breakdown of civilisation. — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 3, 2024

5.

i can't wait until the new food pyramid comes out and everyone has to eat bear meat — fightgeek (@fightgeek) November 4, 2024

6.

“Someone's had all the biscuits” Translation: I've had all the biscuits. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) November 5, 2024

7.

you’re not fooling anyone pic.twitter.com/6ErsL2TapP — Images AI Could Never Recreate (@imagesaicouldnt) November 3, 2024

8.

Just found this tweet in my draughts folder ⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️

⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️

⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️

⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️

⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️

⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️

⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️

⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️ ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️

⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️

⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️

⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️ — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) November 4, 2024

9.

I had to manually change the channel on the TV because the batteries in the remote died, and now the kids think I know magic. — krista pacion (@kristabellerina) November 3, 2024

10.

I like to scan my backyard every hour with a high power flashlight to let my neighbors know I won't tolerate any weirdness around here — Böb Jänke: Hönkÿ (@Bob_Janke) November 5, 2024

11.

My mate quit his job at BMW. He of course gave no indication he was leaving. — єℓαιηє (@elainesim28) November 7, 2024

12.