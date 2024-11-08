This close encounter with a mattress was the most slapstick thing we’ve seen from TikTok’s ‘subtle foreshadowing’ trend

Pics fails funny TikTok

No matter what era of the internet we enter, there is one genre of video that will always reign supreme… the whoopsie, aka things going wrong.

The ‘subtle foreshadowing’ trend on TikTok is 2024’s You’ve Been Framed, with the twist that we get to see the aftermath of the accident before it happens.

To give you the idea, here’s a textbook example:

Thoughts and prayers go out to this baker.

If this isn’t typical ‘orange cat’ behaviour, we don’t know what is.

But this …it’s pure Looney Tunes slapstick. Brace yourself.

We checked up on aji, and – despite some bruising – she managed to finish setting up her new bed and is now absolutely fine.

TikTok users weighed in.

This genuinely has got to be the funniest one I’ve seen stopppp.

JNC

I’ve never seen a bed lay someone down.

Dr. Nadi

Those vacuum sealed mattresses are deceiving. Sincerely someone who was thrown into a closet by one.

AlexisMcPherson855

Subtle foreshadowing has proven to me that some people are real live action cartoons.

Bel Neytiri

I’m sorry girl I have sent this to everyone I know.

tayviaaa

Sims 4 deaths be like.

Clelelajelo

I’ve been in tears for 5 minutes.

bkdee20

Oh, okay. Here’s a bonus subtle foreshadowing. Not great for arachnophobes.

