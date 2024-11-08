This classic ‘They Think It’s All Over’ clip joyously puts the boot into Gary Lineker and it’s a nostalgic treat

Entertainment football tv

It’s almost 20 years since They Think It’s All Over went off air, but it’s still giving us joy (and in a week when a lot of people probably need it).

This week, Twitter/X account, Stu’s Football Flashbacks, shared a clip from a 1996 episode, where host Nick Hancock decides that a tie break will be resolved if team captain Gary Lineker can answer a question from the football quiz book that he “wrote”.

In the event of a tie at the end of They Think It’s All Over, the teams would often decide the winner in the most random ways. Like here in 1996, when Gary Lineker had to try and answer a question from the quiz book that he allegedly wrote. A quite brilliant show back then. pic.twitter.com/2khKVpQuIS — Stu’s Football Flashbacks (@stusfootyflash) November 7, 2024

Needless to say, Gary struggles to answer the question: “Who was the Airdrie captain who missed the 1992 Scottish Cup Final after being booked for pulling a face in the semi-final?” [scroll to the end for the answer, btw!]

To be fair to Gary, he’s good sport about it all. And it’s making people nostalgic for a bygone era of sports quizzes (if not necessarily Lee Hurst on prime-time BBC1).

A League of their Own doesn’t lace the boots of this show https://t.co/PgzWVyZ22V — Shane Brophy (@BrophShane) November 7, 2024

This was absolutely brilliant back in the day — Degzy (@Degzy12) November 7, 2024

I still have that book! https://t.co/AENEw1LghH — Paulfoz (@fosterpaul1878) November 7, 2024

Hurst and Lineker getting on like a house on fire back in the mid 90s. A simpler time. https://t.co/YiKCRJA5QP — Ken (@PomKenny) November 7, 2024

Maddest thing about ‘They Think it’s All Over’ is that David Gower was in his late 30s here! I genuinely used to think he was about 70 when I watched it as a kid. — Sinno (@dansinno) November 7, 2024

Always a brilliant watch along with Fantasy Football. Along with the early years of Soccer AM, they were the glory years of such programming. — David Alston (@RealDavidAlston) November 7, 2024

Perfect Thursday night viewing if I remember right. They Think It’s All Over, The Royale Family & The Frank Skinner Show. — Phil Jones (@PJBLUEBIRD) November 7, 2024

The original league of their own. Great show. Even when Jonathan Ross replaced Lee Hurst. — Stephen Newens (@newensgtfc) November 7, 2024

This is uncanny. I can remember distinctly this episode and this tiebreaker. It was 28 years ago. Christ. https://t.co/KppkGu3QBP — Jonathan Simons (@jonathansimons) November 7, 2024

Still love this show and revisit it now and then. There is a Youtube channel with loads of episodes on – and i have the specials/xmas videos still https://t.co/9uWoBNwcnW — cmase (@chrismase) November 7, 2024

What brilliant 90s TV this was. Rory winding up Gary for playing for Spurs. Lee taking the piss out of David being posh. Feel the Spottsman. Oh what fun. — EaglesChat (@EaglesChat1984) November 7, 2024

Oh, and the answer to the question is:

The answer is Jimmy Sandison pic.twitter.com/65dIcU1Y2G — ⭐️ Lucy & Gary ⭐️ (@LucyVanDam23) November 7, 2024

I knew the answer! Jimmy Sandison, Rangers won the final with goals from Coisty & Mark Hateley, Andy Smith with a consolation for Airdrie. — Matt (@MWDM19) November 7, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/stusfootyflash