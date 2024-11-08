Entertainment football tv

This classic ‘They Think It’s All Over’ clip joyously puts the boot into Gary Lineker and it’s a nostalgic treat

Poke Reporter. Updated November 8th, 2024

It’s almost 20 years since They Think It’s All Over went off air, but it’s still giving us joy (and in a week when a lot of people probably need it).

This week, Twitter/X account, Stu’s Football Flashbacks, shared a clip from a 1996 episode, where host Nick Hancock decides that a tie break will be resolved if team captain Gary Lineker can answer a question from the football quiz book that he “wrote”.

Needless to say, Gary struggles to answer the question: “Who was the Airdrie captain who missed the 1992 Scottish Cup Final after being booked for pulling a face in the semi-final?” [scroll to the end for the answer, btw!]

To be fair to Gary, he’s good sport about it all. And it’s making people nostalgic for a bygone era of sports quizzes (if not necessarily Lee Hurst on prime-time BBC1).

Oh, and the answer to the question is:

Source: Twitter/X/stusfootyflash