‘What was unimaginable 10 years ago, but we’re now totally used to?’ 17 mind-bending ways times have changed

It may not feel like it, but 2014 was ten years ago. (Excuse me while I take a stiff drink to digest this information.)

And despite being fairly familiar in the minds of many, the world of 2014 was actually a rather different place. To explain just how separate it was from 2024, Reddit user Ok-Squash8044 posed this question to the people over at r/AskReddit:

‘What was “unimaginable” 10 years ago, but we’re now totally used to?’

These are the most popular replies that show just how far we’ve come, or how far we’ve slid back…

‘Leave a pizza order on someone’s front porch without even knocking.’

-ExpertRegister1353

‘Computers making art, and people still doing mindless repetitive tasks.’

-16bitgamer

‘Kids having constant access to an AI that will effortlessly do all their homework for them.’

-Excellent-Bill-5124

‘How much spying our electronics do on us and we’re totally cool with it.’

-NewTimeTraveler1

‘Subscriptions for damn near everything!’

-enrod713

‘Fear Factor guy interviews the game show dude and it’s one of the post important political events ever.’

-Real_Sir_3655

‘$17 pints.’

-thorpie88

‘It being 95 degrees in fuckin October.’

-Adhbimbo

‘Seems a minor thing, but the interface on so many apps and streaming services is just hot garbage while searching for watchable shows is unnecessarily difficult.

‘We went from xfinity/comcast being comparatively functional to looking up on your phone which streaming apps have a new show you heard about or older film you want to see and then making sure you have a subscription all before trying to actually USE the app, many of which are just bloody chaotic.’

-NeiClaw