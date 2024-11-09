Horror fans are paying tribute to ‘Candyman’ and ‘Final Destination’ star Tony Todd, who has died aged 69

Entertainment film

Horror fans are mourning the loss of actor Tony Todd, who played the title role in the 1992 horror movie Candyman.

(Just don’t stand in front of a mirror and say his name five times).

Tony Todd, the actor who starred in the ‘Candyman’ and ‘Final Destination’ horror franchises, has died after a long illness. He was 69 https://t.co/vYQHLEK8Q0 pic.twitter.com/jRVuQpQwZT — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 9, 2024

Todd was 69, and was well known and loved for his roles (and his melodic voice) in a series of other horror movies too, including the Final Destination franchise. He also had memorable roles in the Nicholas Cage-Sean Connery action movie The Rock, Platoon, and The Crow.

Devon Sawa – one of the original stars of Final Destination (not to mention the Eminem ‘Stan’ music video) – led the tributes.

Tony Todd was a friend even through my darkest times. I’ll never forget that. RIP pic.twitter.com/km4oswghnS — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) November 9, 2024

Virginia Madsen remembers her “Candyman” co-star Tony Todd, who has died at the age of 69. “The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you.” https://t.co/5JUNiJlwEf pic.twitter.com/Rqq5jGzGXB — Variety (@Variety) November 9, 2024

Tony Todd wasn’t just a great actor, who played so many great roles, who made everything he was in better just by his presence. He also made the community we have here better by his presence, always interacting with his fans and being just so positive. I’ll miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/gdME1Htfx7 — evil (@evildeadthing) November 9, 2024

I talk about this scene with other screenwriters all the time. If the antagonists don’t think of themselves as bad guys, how do you push them toward ever greater ruthlessness? Enter “the Tony Todd character,” the guy who JUST WANTS HIS FUCKING MONEY. The best to ever do it. https://t.co/0GEBv8i7Y2 — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) November 9, 2024

Tony Todd was a horror legend and a terrific character actor with an iconic voice. He also had an incredible death scene in The Rock, an absolutely perfect action movie. RIP pic.twitter.com/9l7MUYyVSc — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 9, 2024

The loss of Tony Todd is a monumental loss for the horror world. One of the all-time greats. We say it a lot. Horror icon. Horror legend. He embodied all of that. Made every movie he was in better. A staple of the convention scene. A true member of this horror family. Deeply sad. pic.twitter.com/xBAJBXCx1l — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) November 9, 2024

From Candyman to The Crow to Final Destination to Scream (the tv series)… what a horror legend… RIP Tony Todd pic.twitter.com/6UwUccFT7M — ⟁ the dudette lebowski ⟁ (@Jessie_theAlien) November 9, 2024

In Candyman (1992), Tony Todd was covered in REAL bees. He only agreed to shoot this scene if they paid him $1000 per bee sting. He earned $23,000. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/EJIF566PEq — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 9, 2024

Tony Todd was a titan of the horror community, and I’m not talking about his height. His commanding screen presence made you stop and listen, whether it was Candyman or just a cameo. In real life, he was as warm as his booming voice. He gave the best hugs. I’ll miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/Kztkczae0o — Dead Meat (@deadmeatjames) November 9, 2024

Just the WORST week. Rest in Paradise, Tony Todd. An absolute legend and inspiration to the Black community. pic.twitter.com/VKdLNEfMr9 — Duane Miller (@Cinemaniac94) November 9, 2024

“i’ll see you soon.” rest in peace tony todd pic.twitter.com/FHmTMfHa6X — ً (@americanreqiuem) November 9, 2024

Most people will remember Tony Todd for his iconic performance as Candyman and rightfully so, but he’ll always have an extra special place in my heart for his part as Grange in The Crow (1994). My biggest comfort film and he was no doubt one of my favorite characters pic.twitter.com/XFDQYpbANf — (@BrowseHorror) November 9, 2024

My heart hurts so much. Tony Todd had an aura unmatched by so many in the world of film. His performance in Candyman will be talked about forever. Haunting, sexy and most importantly utterly terrifying. pic.twitter.com/XFk1219Ugi — Adrian Rae (@adrianraee) November 9, 2024

I'm so glad grateful I had the opportunity to sit down with Tony Todd, at the height of the pandemic in 2020, to talk about our state of fear, his long (and often overshadowed) career in theater and of course Candymanhttps://t.co/Cbc6o3j7q1 pic.twitter.com/3hcyETGiqm — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) November 9, 2024

When I reconnected with Tony Todd ten years after meeting him as a production assistant on THE GRAVES, he told me he was so proud of me for how far I’d come. It meant so much to me. I wish I could say Candyman five times and bring him back. We lost one of the greats. RIP, Tony pic.twitter.com/kWKsLsxew6 — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) November 9, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/THR