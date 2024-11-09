Entertainment film

Horror fans are paying tribute to ‘Candyman’ and ‘Final Destination’ star Tony Todd, who has died aged 69

Poke Reporter. Updated November 9th, 2024

Horror fans are mourning the loss of actor Tony Todd, who played the title role in the 1992 horror movie Candyman.

(Just don’t stand in front of a mirror and say his name five times).

Todd was 69, and was well known and loved for his roles (and his melodic voice) in a series of other horror movies too, including the Final Destination franchise. He also had memorable roles in the Nicholas Cage-Sean Connery action movie The Rock, Platoon, and The Crow.

Devon Sawa – one of the original stars of Final Destination (not to mention the Eminem ‘Stan’ music video) – led the tributes.

Source: Twitter/X/THR