There’s new footage of Trump dictating his social media posts in real time – 21 hilarious responses to make your day great again

Now that the 2024 US presidential election is over and we never have to think about it and its consequences ever again (LOLS), we’re getting more insight into how things really worked behind the scenes during the campaign.

As the losing Democrats tear themselves apart in the blame game, footage has come out of how Donald Trump’s much-vaunted social media game actually works.

In this behind-the-scenes clip from the documentary Art of the Surge, we see Trump dictating his posts for Truth Social and Twitter/X in real time to an assistant as he watches Kamala Harris speak on stage during the Democratic National Convention.

I used to think there was no way Trump was coming up with all his posts by himself, but the “Art of the Surge” documentary proves IT’S ALL HIM. He literally controls everything to the last detail He really is just built different. Also, those are some great typing skills… pic.twitter.com/KwG5PKOOE0 — George (@BehizyTweets) October 30, 2024

People are relishing this insight into how Trump’s mind and operation works, even if it’s not for positive reasons.

wait trump just says shit out loud in a room full of people logged into his social media accounts who post it for him i can’t even begin to describe how much i need this set uppic.twitter.com/Or0C5Rfbfe — manny (@mannyfidel) November 8, 2024

It’s interesting that she knows what words to put in all caps and what words not to. — Chris Moore (@ChrisMoore15915) November 8, 2024

Amazing footage of Trump live dictating his posts to fire out during a Kamala speech. Definitely a rare approach for a world leader pic.twitter.com/XLmAyYxVri — Cassian Horowitz (@CassHorowitz) November 8, 2024

So that means he just has some assistant sitting with him in the middle of the night typing up his ramblings lol — Steve Perry’s mustache (@Chef_Loxworthy) November 8, 2024

He has an attractive blonde woman tweet for him as he dictates and eats nuggies. How can anyone hate this man? — ᐰ Agarthan Board of Tourism ᐰ (@AgarthanBT) October 30, 2024

“The things of which she complains” Yes, yes, I sound very sophisticated when I say it that way. Big smart. — Travis Adams (@SingleTax) November 9, 2024

This is genuinely one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/LnwIvvdrEu — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) November 9, 2024

I cannot understate how much fun I’d have as his personal Twitter guy. Are you kidding me??? “How many explanation points you want Big Don? Three? Yep Good call sir. What about a #SleepyJoe at the end as well? Yeah? Totally agree sir.” https://t.co/5xPLPT8Puj — Ted Lasso (@SpursTedLasso) October 31, 2024

Imagine if your job was to type Trump’s shitposting as he dictates them to you. https://t.co/Xg8EUeXbtA — I’m Writing in Gary Johnson (@colorblindk1d) November 8, 2024

