This Paul Mescal lookalike contest in Dublin is not short-shorts on laughs

Paul Mescal is the man of the moment. Oscar-nominated actor. Star of a huge new blockbuster in Gladiator 2. Style icon.

But how do you know the Irish actor has truly arrived? Just like his peer Timothee Chalamet, the star has people scrambling to be called his lookalike! (FYI there’s a Harry Styles lookalike contest happening in Soho Square, London, on Saturday November 9).

Ahead of the Irish premiere of Gladiator 2 this week, a bunch of Irish lads gathered in Smithfield in north Dublin to claim the Mescal lookalike title and win either €20 or the price of three pints.

Not the Paul Mescal lookalike competition in Dublin, Ireland ahead of the #Gladiator premiere pic.twitter.com/FlVi5W9OGy — Today FM (@TodayFM) November 7, 2024

Naturally, Mescal’s signature extra short short-shorts were well represented.

A Paul Mescal lookalike contest took place in Dublin today. (: @TodayFM) pic.twitter.com/qyARZ323l3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2024

And the winner was Jack Wall O’Reilly.

The winner of the Paul Mescal lookalike competition: Jack Wall O’Reilly pic.twitter.com/pE83utCOnm — Today FM (@TodayFM) November 7, 2024

People are having a lot of fun with the contest, especially with the lads whose resemblance to the star might be more of…a stretch.

1.

A personal favourite: Small and Tall Mescal pic.twitter.com/kWtnLkps23 — Today FM (@TodayFM) November 7, 2024

2.

none of them even look like him. im dead pic.twitter.com/S62GLKbAHo — him (@COWBOYREQUIEM) November 7, 2024

3.

Finally, a competition where looking like you haven’t slept in 3 years is an advantage — Matt | Cultfluence (@mrniceguy_algo) November 7, 2024

4.

they would have had to drag me out of there screaming on my hands and knees — mario (@winchelefitz) November 8, 2024

5.

everybody in five inch inseams i’m crying https://t.co/HKtKuEdZps — zae (@itszaeok) November 7, 2024

6.

Anyone trying to shop for mens’ athletic short shorts in Dublin today: https://t.co/DYoGEi2rVD pic.twitter.com/BasJmg9Q1H — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) November 7, 2024

7.

i hope we as a society continue this trend with all the hot celebs, it’s so wholesome https://t.co/SuFnkRPXb0 — no (@plznoah) November 7, 2024

8.

ireland has never disappointed me https://t.co/HswRRLq1NB — the hot commie friend (@eur0garbage) November 7, 2024

9.

Love how the Halloween Parade in Dublin turned out be a hoax, but the Paul Mescal Lookalike Competition is 100% legit https://t.co/iqsOIYhwGs — Dave K (@PunLovinLad) November 7, 2024

10.

I think this proves it’s not the way he looks that makes people like him… https://t.co/jSZsHm747d — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 8, 2024

11.

It’s actually so disgusting no one told me about this I would’ve booked a one way trip to Ireland so fast https://t.co/T1oyjQ1Zyq — kemalita (@cowboysamm) November 8, 2024

12.

these contests basically showing that when ppl are like you can find 5 lookalikes of any male celebrity at the local gas station they’re right https://t.co/FcsGtTUFIM — j (@yuriouss) November 8, 2024

13.

Respect the confidence but we all need to be a bit serious https://t.co/CqW8jg4n6o — ‎Christopher (@chrismegrath) November 7, 2024

14.

absolutely sobbing at how none of these men look anything like him https://t.co/zvMa45aAfx — oat milk princess (@heartluvr2000) November 7, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/todayfm