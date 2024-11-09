Entertainment Paul Mescal

This Paul Mescal lookalike contest in Dublin is not short-shorts on laughs

Poke Reporter. Updated November 9th, 2024

Paul Mescal is the man of the moment. Oscar-nominated actor. Star of a huge new blockbuster in Gladiator 2. Style icon.

But how do you know the Irish actor has truly arrived? Just like his peer Timothee Chalamet, the star has people scrambling to be called his lookalike! (FYI there’s a Harry Styles lookalike contest happening in Soho Square, London, on Saturday November 9).

Ahead of the Irish premiere of Gladiator 2 this week, a bunch of Irish lads gathered in Smithfield in north Dublin to claim the Mescal lookalike title and win either €20 or the price of three pints.

Naturally, Mescal’s signature extra short short-shorts were well represented.

And the winner was Jack Wall O’Reilly.

People are having a lot of fun with the contest, especially with the lads whose resemblance to the star might be more of…a stretch.

