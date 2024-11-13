People have been sharing the things that never fail to cheer them up – 17 instant mood lifters

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Big things like money and health can stress people out, but it turns out it’s the little things that cheer them up.

At least that’s according to the findings of Reddit user AdHour6144, who turned to r/AskReddit to find out what never fails to lift people’s moods when times are tough by asking:

What’s something that instantly makes your day better, no matter how stressed you are?

Here are 17 of the best replies that are sure to put a smile on your face…

1.

‘Sleep. Unfortunately, good sleep never shows up when I need it most.’

-wordsaladspecialist

2.

‘When my cat approaches me asking for belly rubs and pats.’

-Moon_Jewel90

3.

‘Boobs, sweet and simple.’

-Blaze90000

4.

‘Eating good food.’

-heywhatsuphihello

5.

‘Kindness or someone smiling at you. I dropped my knife at work the other day and it fell under a shelf whilst carrying a load of cardboard, a customer picked it up and brought it to me as I went back to get it, for some reason it made my day

And was genuinely really appreciated.’

-anthony2690

6.

‘My golden retriever.’

-Whole-Advantages

7.

‘When I go to wipe and it’s completely clean. Like I never even took a dump.’

-LordHelmet47

8.

‘My wife. Million things we/she do but it always starts with her trying to make me feel better. Fuckin saint that woman is.’

-Crookedobject

9.