A podcast bro said there were ‘men’s jobs’ and ‘women’s jobs’ and this woman’s A++ takedown beat all-comers

Life Jobs

It all began with a think piece about the ‘myth of the independent girl boss’ which need not overly bother us here.

But it prompted this response from @emilykmay …

"cheap immigrant labor to do their cooking, cleaning, and childcare" is a funny way of saying "it is not men's job to cook, clean, or do childcare." funny how men can go to work and no one yells at them for hiring a landscaper. pic.twitter.com/55YdsW4ye8 — emily may (@emilykmay) April 15, 2026

… which in was picked up by someone called @timcast, who is not only host of Timcast IRL and CEO of Timcsat but also presents the Culture War Podcast (woohoo!) it says here.

Helen is correct There are men's jobs and women's jobs Men work in sewers, manual labor, etc.

Women work in schools, hospitals, and service jobs https://t.co/VXbRjSrVz8 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 15, 2026

And we mention that because it prompted lots of admirable replies …

In what sewer do you work Tim? — Kadi (@TheFl0orIsLaVa) April 16, 2026

Tim, you type on a phone and speak into a microphone. Your hands have zero callouses. Not sure why you're going to bat for "man jobs" when you don't want to do any of them. — emily may (@emilykmay) April 15, 2026

I had my own company. Did large scale manufacturing. You’re a guy who gets paid to post. Bite me. — (@marysupoppinz) April 15, 2026

…. but no-one said it better than @carynannharlos.

What “man’s job” do you have, beanie boy? https://t.co/ZzkICK7GWn — Caryn Ann Harlos (@carynannharlos) April 15, 2026

Boom!

I have no dog in this fight, I just wanted to appreciate 'beanie boy' as a fantastic throwback immature playground insult. At school that would've become his nickname for the rest of his life. — Guy Bennett (@GuidoBennett) April 16, 2026

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