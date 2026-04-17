Life Jobs

A podcast bro said there were ‘men’s jobs’ and ‘women’s jobs’ and this woman’s A++ takedown beat all-comers

Poke Reporter. Updated April 17th, 2026

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It all began with a think piece about the ‘myth of the independent girl boss’ which need not overly bother us here.

But it prompted this response from @emilykmay

… which in was picked up by someone called @timcast, who is not only host of Timcast IRL and CEO of Timcsat but also presents the Culture War Podcast (woohoo!) it says here.

And we mention that because it prompted lots of admirable replies …

…. but no-one said it better than @carynannharlos.

Boom!

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