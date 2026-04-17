Trump’s Treasury secretary just said Americans feel great about the economy, they just don’t know it – 15 people who knew precisely how they felt about that

Politics

The current US White House administration is full of billionaires who live in solid gold palaces. They desperately want to position themselves as the party of the people but any time they open their mouths they shatter that ilusion.

The worst offender: Scott Bessent.

With every new update on the economy, the US Treasury Secretary proves he has completely lost touch with the average American.

Here’s his take on how US consumers feel about the economy.

Q: Why aren’t people feeling better about the economy? Trump’s Treasury Secretary: Well, in their heart of hearts they feel good pic.twitter.com/OBi56Rky1z — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 16, 2026

Got that everyone at home? You can’t afford gas, eggs, or rent, but deep down in your soul, you actually feel good about your dwindling bank account.

The replies were not interested in propping up Bessent’s delusions of grandeur at all.

1.

These people can’t be human …. Like there’s something seriously off with this administration — MeTaFrame (@Meta0308) April 16, 2026

2.

The billionaire treasury secretary lecturing Americans on what they REALLY feel about the economy seems like a terrible strategy. https://t.co/WGnTluI9Ij — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 16, 2026

3.

Rich people are so out of touch with reality can’t stand this ventriloquist looking bitch https://t.co/mtTZdLD1ba — Candidly Tiff (@tify330) April 17, 2026

4.

5.

Government run by Bond villains. They hand Democrats ready made ads every day. https://t.co/8HpAuTg4lb — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) April 16, 2026

6.

The Gaslighting will continue till the market breaks. https://t.co/sIMuCqOmNO — The Coastal Journal (@1CoastalJournal) April 16, 2026

7.