Politics

Trump’s Treasury secretary just said Americans feel great about the economy, they just don’t know it – 15 people who knew precisely how they felt about that

Saul Hutson. Updated April 17th, 2026

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The current US White House administration is full of billionaires who live in solid gold palaces. They desperately want to position themselves as the party of the people but any time they open their mouths they shatter that ilusion.

The worst offender: Scott Bessent.

With every new update on the economy, the US Treasury Secretary proves he has completely lost touch with the average American.

Here’s his take on how US consumers feel about the economy.

Got that everyone at home? You can’t afford gas, eggs, or rent, but deep down in your soul, you actually feel good about your dwindling bank account.

The replies were not interested in propping up Bessent’s delusions of grandeur at all.

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