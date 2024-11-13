The ‘funniest answer we’ve ever had on Pointless’ will never fail to make our day better

Entertainment fails pointless quiz

We like a funny quiz show fail on these pages and this one is up there with the very best.

It’s an all-time classic moment from BBC1’s Pointless which will never fail to make our day better (and we hope it makes yours better too) shared on Twitter by @AndiMcLellan.

it’s 60 years since JR Ewing was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/fyee0EdU1a — Andi (@AndiMcLellan) November 22, 2023

It’s from an edition of the show that aired all the way back in 2015 but – like JFK’s assassination – it will reverberate through history.

This is still the greatest answer of any quiz show — Dawn Owen ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@yicker) November 22, 2023

Forget ‘Pointless’ this clip is priceless!! https://t.co/6aLlWtLsE9 — Gary Webster (@RealGaryWebster) November 22, 2023

And because it got us thinking about memorable quiz answers, this was similar but very different, and not just because it was on the radio, a fabulous moment from Greg James’ Radio 1 show earlier this year.

Now that’s the way to get the answer wrong! Right?

Source @AndiMcLellan