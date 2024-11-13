Entertainment fails pointless quiz

The ‘funniest answer we’ve ever had on Pointless’ will never fail to make our day better

John Plunkett. Updated November 13th, 2024

We like a funny quiz show fail on these pages and this one is up there with the very best.

It’s an all-time classic moment from BBC1’s Pointless which will never fail to make our day better (and we hope it makes yours better too) shared on Twitter by @AndiMcLellan.

It’s from an edition of the show that aired all the way back in 2015 but – like JFK’s assassination – it will reverberate through history.

And because it got us thinking about memorable quiz answers, this was similar but very different, and not just because it was on the radio, a fabulous moment from Greg James’ Radio 1 show earlier this year.

@gregjamesMy god I love Dave

♬ original sound – gregjames

Now that’s the way to get the answer wrong! Right?

