Entertainment fails pointless quiz
The ‘funniest answer we’ve ever had on Pointless’ will never fail to make our day better
We like a funny quiz show fail on these pages and this one is up there with the very best.
It’s an all-time classic moment from BBC1’s Pointless which will never fail to make our day better (and we hope it makes yours better too) shared on Twitter by @AndiMcLellan.
it’s 60 years since JR Ewing was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/fyee0EdU1a
— Andi (@AndiMcLellan) November 22, 2023
It’s from an edition of the show that aired all the way back in 2015 but – like JFK’s assassination – it will reverberate through history.
This is still the greatest answer of any quiz show
— Dawn Owen ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@yicker) November 22, 2023
Forget ‘Pointless’ this clip is priceless!! https://t.co/6aLlWtLsE9
— Gary Webster (@RealGaryWebster) November 22, 2023
And because it got us thinking about memorable quiz answers, this was similar but very different, and not just because it was on the radio, a fabulous moment from Greg James’ Radio 1 show earlier this year.
@gregjamesMy god I love Dave
Now that’s the way to get the answer wrong! Right?
