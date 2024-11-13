This TikTok ‘NPC’ craze had people feeling very confused and very old

Entertainment TikTok

As we get older it’s increasingly hard to keep up with the latest trends and fads. No doubt previous generations were just as baffled by our interests and behaviours, but this latest TikTok trend seems to have anyone over the age of 25 well and truly perplexed.

Here’s a clip from a TikTok livestream shared by Nathan Allebach on Twitter, who claims it’s more dystopian than your average Black Mirror episode. We’ll let you first watch it without giving any context, although to be fair the context doesn’t make it much more explicable. It’s taken from the TikTok account of Sapo Guapo.

Black Mirror fell off because satirizing dystopia is impossible when this is the new normal pic.twitter.com/f5Ks7Qf1Uu — Nathan Allebach (@nathanallebach) November 9, 2024

What is happening!? There’s no denying it’s strangely hypnotic…

I don’t understand any part of this video — gmunny (@gmunny33) November 9, 2024

What is even happening — Funny? (@BennisVirginia) November 9, 2024

I don't even know what I'm looking at here — Shakamoto (@NorthShoreFace) November 9, 2024

I have no idea what I'm watching. What is this supposed to be? Why do they have idle animations — Eon Amiella (@Blackheart_Opus) November 9, 2024

the hell? what’s happening to us? good grief. — Ms.Jamie™️ (@BabeGrl) November 9, 2024

And the explanation (of sorts)…

They mean people are sending donations and the guy has to make the correct movements that match the emotes It's like controlling a robot — entirelyuseless (@entirelyuseles) November 10, 2024

Well that’s cleared that up…

I don’t understand why people spend their own money to make these folk do this — Thomas Newman (@ThomasNewman) November 9, 2024

The wild thing is those guys probably pulling in 10,000+ USD per month, people laugh but they wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t extremely lucrative! But I agree very dystopian and wild — pls read parable of the sower by octavia e. butler (@alexlopezwriter) November 10, 2024

My parents worried when I sat to close to the TV – now??? — Roy Luis (@RoyLuis189407) November 9, 2024

I feel like the simulation is glitching — FreyroAce ️‍⚧️ (@Freyroace) November 10, 2024

it's honestly kind of impressive — Retroville’s Finest (@ScarMillyo) November 9, 2024

Is this incomprehensible to everyone over 35 or do I need to contact a neurologist https://t.co/mQA9J39cIf — john speranza (@johnsperanza) November 9, 2024

There is nothing wrong with this. They are entering a trance state, similar to whirling dervishes or christian ecstatic dance. They are more in tune with God than we are. https://t.co/JfV83yog7E — Remembering Joey Garcia (@NotJosephGarcia) November 10, 2024

This is no different than when you go into Time Square or Hollywood and some guy is painted silver pretending to be a statue for tips. In fact it's an ancient art, the performer in the Town Square. This is just the digital version. I think it's lovely https://t.co/E9rGmiNUUv — sigh swoon (@sighswoon) November 9, 2024

And should you require a fuller explanation, you can watch this:

