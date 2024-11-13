Entertainment TikTok

This TikTok ‘NPC’ craze had people feeling very confused and very old

David Harris. Updated November 13th, 2024

As we get older it’s increasingly hard to keep up with the latest trends and fads. No doubt previous generations were just as baffled by our interests and behaviours, but this latest TikTok trend seems to have anyone over the age of 25 well and truly perplexed.

Here’s a clip from a TikTok livestream shared by Nathan Allebach on Twitter, who claims it’s more dystopian than your average Black Mirror episode. We’ll let you first watch it without giving any context, although to be fair the context doesn’t make it much more explicable. It’s taken from the TikTok account of Sapo Guapo.

What is happening!? There’s no denying it’s strangely hypnotic…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

And the explanation (of sorts)…

6.

Well that’s cleared that up…

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

And should you require a fuller explanation, you can watch this:

