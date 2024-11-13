‘What are the best psychological mind tricks you know?’ – 23 amazing methods of misdirection and suggestion

Life r/AskReddit

Have you ever wished you had a Derren Brown-like ability to control other people’s minds? Or even just the ability to control your own idle brain, get off the sofa and do some exercise? Help is at hand, thanks to the good people of Reddit.

User GANCUBE_0 asked –

What are the best psychological mind tricks you know?

And people were keen to share their cleverest cognitive hacks.

1.

‘Telling myself ‘I’ll just do something light’ when I don’t feel like exercising. It gets me started, and then I usually do a pretty good workout anyway.’

–Blndby90

2.

‘My boss at a retail store taught me this one on how to deal with customers when they won’t stop talking to you because they have nothing else to do with their day.

While they are talking with you, start walking towards the door while responding to them. They will naturally follow, you open the door for them (while still talking to them) and they will walk through…you follow. Now you are both outside the store and you say ‘Okay well have a great day!’ and walk back inside.’

–ickarous

3.

‘Always bring inept management two options: the one you want them to choose, and another that’s obviously not a good idea. It can’t be too obvious though.’

–BabyFormula1

4.

‘If you give something to someone while talking to them, they will grab it automatically.’

–Jmugwel

5.

‘When walking in crowded areas and an oncoming wall of humans are consuming the entire sidewalk, just stop. Completely stop. They will move around you, clearing the path. It feels like Moses parting the sea.’

–Nuclear_Farts

6.

‘If you want to make someone uncomfortable because they’re a jerk, talk to them and don’t look them in the eye. Look at their forehead. It slowly undermines their self-confidence and they’re so busy trying to figure out what you’re doing that they forget to be an ass to you.’

–EmmelineTx

7.

‘I love subtly making my coworkers like each other with very, very small manipulations nobody questions. Like telling them something they did good or what is great about them and adding, X thinks that, too. Doing the same thing with Y, telling them X said so.

I know it sounds terrible but I love it when they start to really act nicer to each other and becoming friendly over the time. You have to be very patient and don’t rush it, keep it very casual and simple, just to leave a positive impression they get of each other. At one point it stops being a lie because they really say nice things about each other.’

–RunZombieBabe

8.

‘When someone shoots an insult or wiseass comment, play dumb and pretend you don’t understand or didn’t hear them. It removes their power if they have to repeat it.’

–Bitter-Basket

9.

‘When you can’t choose between two things. Do the coin 50/50 but don’t look at the result. Pick the thing that you wish would have won. It works every time, at least for me.’

–Stanislas_Biliby

10.

‘Get someone to say yes to something small and it significantly increases the odds they’ll say yes to something bigger.’

–zeekoes

11.

‘Idk if this qualifies, but 100% the easiest way to improve your relationship with anyone (spouse, friend, family) is an unexpected gift at an unexpected time.’

–Peauu

12.

‘If you’re stuck talking to someone on the phone, walk to your own front door and ring the doorbell or knock on it. Then you just say ‘Hey, someone’s at the door I’ve got to go!’ and say bye and hang up. Works every time.’

–EmmelineTx