Entertainment funny wheel of fortune

Stop the search – we’ve found the best, worst and funniest Wheel of Fortune answer there could ever be

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 14th, 2024

We understand that being in a TV studio, with the lights, the pressure, the money to be won or lost, is very different to sitting in your own living-room with a cup of tea and a Hobnob (other snacks are available), shouting at the telly. But we may never fathom the thought behind this answer from the latest episode of Wheel of Fortune.

Brace yourself.

Who hasn’t said “Treat yourself a round of sausage.” at some point or other?

Never go on a TV quiz show whilst hungry – that’s our advice. Police officer Will Jordan is going to go down in TV history for giving one of the worst quiz answers of all time, and the mockery is in full flight already.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

It wasn’t Will’s only misstep.

Here’s what he had to say after the show.

READ MORE

Paula Abdul was really stumped on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – and the host had the funniest response

Source WheelRob Image Screengrab