Stop the search – we’ve found the best, worst and funniest Wheel of Fortune answer there could ever be
We understand that being in a TV studio, with the lights, the pressure, the money to be won or lost, is very different to sitting in your own living-room with a cup of tea and a Hobnob (other snacks are available), shouting at the telly. But we may never fathom the thought behind this answer from the latest episode of Wheel of Fortune.
Brace yourself.
I've always been jealous of any of y'all who are able to TREAT YOURSELF A ROUND OF SAUSAGE almost every day. #WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/ThjAPlX46u
— WheelRob (@WheelRob10) November 12, 2024
Who hasn’t said “Treat yourself a round of sausage.” at some point or other?
Never go on a TV quiz show whilst hungry – that’s our advice. Police officer Will Jordan is going to go down in TV history for giving one of the worst quiz answers of all time, and the mockery is in full flight already.
This guy is the stupidest motherfucker ever to play the wheel and if you've watched it at all in the last five years you know that's a tough crown to snatch. His strategy was to not read the puzzle and just ask for a K every time. Seriously! https://t.co/aSbU4EY5uk
— smoogy (@smoogymma) November 12, 2024
This will haunt this dude for the rest of his life https://t.co/RQARxkyCBq
— KareBear (@situationbears) November 12, 2024
Will’s entire life led him to saying “Treat yourself a round of sausage” on Wheel of Fortune
Legend
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 12, 2024
In an America that is bitterly divided, the people need a personality to coalesce around to help start the healing process in a hurting nation. I think we've found just the man. https://t.co/B7n2v0mkBb
— Rudi Edsall (@RudiEdsall) November 12, 2024
can I please get merch (shirts, hats, etc) with "Treat Yourself A Round Of Sausage" on it? please, I really need this for my mental and emotional health. https://t.co/NuOPHjaQNN
— not just pixels (@getifyX) November 12, 2024
Oh mate. pic.twitter.com/JimJQDGSOt
— Andy (@alreadytaken74) November 13, 2024
He bought a “U” just to say that… ♂️ https://t.co/8rOaW8bjDu
— Mark the Overseer (@MarkTheOverseer) November 12, 2024
This fucking rocks https://t.co/n4xtxmjvKb
— Trent (@BarstoolTrent) November 12, 2024
Ahahahhahahahahahahaha *deep breath* ahahahahahahhahahahaha.
But honestly, I can see it. https://t.co/wQtMgjqV4K
— Cassandra Webb (@cassandrawebbtv) November 12, 2024
I love how he said it so confidently, too!
— Carina Isabel (@sp3llczecher) November 12, 2024
This is, without a doubt, the worst attempt to solve the puzzle I have ever seen. Just not even close https://t.co/8zfHpr6Xz1
— Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) November 12, 2024
did he lose the round? or did he secure himself a lucrative sausage commercial? people love sausage https://t.co/6vda0F3Sxj
— Sam Ro (@SamRo) November 12, 2024
Seacrest deserves whatever they pay him for not laughing out loud. A true pro. https://t.co/POeDC8fkD5
— Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) November 12, 2024
Keeping it real. https://t.co/1b53R96ESN
— Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) November 12, 2024
I actually thought he got it right https://t.co/GwefGFmeX0
— Stevo Stonko (@Stevo_Stonko) November 12, 2024
Unfortunate turnover here. This guy needs a time out. https://t.co/Nu5snAYVu3
— Hubie Talks Hoops (@HubieTalksHoops) November 12, 2024
There is no world that I’m not yelling this at top volume from now on every time I open my refrigerator to make breakfast. https://t.co/uWvFfIPwlw
— Rachel H. (@rhawki13) November 12, 2024
It wasn’t Will’s only misstep.
How did Will get on Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/B3ql6gKczZ https://t.co/6u6EO2VvZI
— Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) November 12, 2024
Here’s what he had to say after the show.
Follow-up with Will. #WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/84ZRZVNQWe
— WheelRob (@WheelRob10) November 12, 2024
