Hugh Grant’s Jar Jar Binks impression in Heretic is so bad it’s a hot contender for movie moment of the year

John Plunkett. Updated November 14th, 2024

We can recommend Heretic, Hugh Grant’s first proper foray into horror if you don’t count Ken Russell’s Lair of the White Worm back in the day (which we do, but most people won’t).

Grant is very much the best thing about it as the cardigan-wearing mentalist, occasionally appearing to channel more than a little Alan Partridge, or maybe that was just us.

But we mention it not because we’re attempting to carve out an unlikely second (first?) career as a movie reviewer, but because of this particular moment which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

We’re very much with @Joe_Brennan_.

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

In a movie full of scenes which will stay with you long after you’ve left the cinema, this one will last longest.

Source @Joe_Brennan_