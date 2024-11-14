Hugh Grant’s Jar Jar Binks impression in Heretic is so bad it’s a hot contender for movie moment of the year

Celebrity Hugh Grant movies star wars

We can recommend Heretic, Hugh Grant’s first proper foray into horror if you don’t count Ken Russell’s Lair of the White Worm back in the day (which we do, but most people won’t).

Grant is very much the best thing about it as the cardigan-wearing mentalist, occasionally appearing to channel more than a little Alan Partridge, or maybe that was just us.

But we mention it not because we’re attempting to carve out an unlikely second (first?) career as a movie reviewer, but because of this particular moment which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

We’re very much with @Joe_Brennan_.

In Heretic, Hugh Grant does an impression so wildly inaccurate that I have to assume he’s never once heard the character in question speak and I think that’s incredible — J-Boi (@Joe_Brennan_) November 3, 2024

This movie would be absolutely FINE if it wasn’t for Hugh Grant giving one of the most fun performances I’ve ever seen, he turns it into a VERY good time at the pictures — J-Boi (@Joe_Brennan_) November 13, 2024

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

He clearly thinks Jar Jar is Yoda — BombadilsBoot (@Bombadilsboot) November 13, 2024

I don’t think Yoda talks like that either — J-Boi (@Joe_Brennan_) November 13, 2024

What I love is I get the feeling that he never watched Star Wars and he never listened to Creep — Kieranmajury.com| Writer & Editor| of Vtweets (@KieranMajury) November 13, 2024

He’s only familiar with Jar Jar from the novelizations. — Chris Davidson (@chrisdavidson81) November 13, 2024

Honestly think it works better that the impression is bad. — Dustin (@dustinjkent) November 13, 2024

“I studied Mormonism, organized religion, cult leaders, serial killers. I did not watch Star Wars.” — Shelby Hintze (@ShelbyHintze) November 13, 2024

In a movie full of scenes which will stay with you long after you’ve left the cinema, this one will last longest.

