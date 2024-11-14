This house listing on Rightmove contains a rather unusual feature and it’s a proper eye-opener (wait for it!)

Weird World estate agents homes property

No doubt when a neighbour’s house goes up for sale we all do the logical thing and check the estate agent’s listing for a virtual snoop around their property. It can’t just be us, can it?

Anyway, someone has been viewing properties online (voyeuristically or with an intent to buy, we just don’t know) and they came across a rather lovely 4 bedroom house which had a rather unusual feature.

Thanks to Sarah for sharing on Twitter.

See if you can spot what it could possibly be that had people talking…

“What a beautiful home. Have the current owners been here lon-……” https://t.co/0k1kj2uUJ8 — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) November 13, 2024

Now it’s a whole lot more fun if you click through (all about the anticipation, right?) but if you have better things to do (or the listing has been removed by now) here is what the fuss was about …

That’s not something you see every day!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

“You know what would look good on the dining room wall darling?” — Nathan Fletcher (@nathandfletcher) November 13, 2024

2.

Unexpected hedgehog in the snacking area — Alice Little (@frolickingfood) November 13, 2024

3.

Vampires make the best estate agents pic.twitter.com/xjrPfpE0am — Duncan Parsons (@jefph) November 13, 2024

4.

It’s nice but in some rooms I had the inexplicable feeling I was being watched. — Lactose the Intolerant (@Ersatz_F) November 13, 2024

5.

casually scrolling through thinking “im gonna have to go to the replies for this one because i dont get whats so funny it looks totally norm-….” — Jess (@jessicarrrrrrrr) November 13, 2024

6.