25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Welcome to our weekly round-up of the funniest stuff we’ve seen on Twitter. We’re getting it done before everybody leaves for Bluesky, Threads or a life off-grid in a yurt – all tempting.

As always, show the funny people a bit of love – and if you don’t like their jokes, just keep that to yourself. There’s enough negativity on the news, thank you very much.

1.

Statue commemorating the earliest version of Tetris where you had to load the pieces manually pic.twitter.com/Jt7Xr8hhox — David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) November 10, 2024

2.

Yet again I have dressed up like I’m on an Arctic expedition to come to a shopping centre on a mild day. I will never learn. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) November 10, 2024

3.

Blossoms look like they're about to be wrongfully arrested for a pub bombing in the 1970s pic.twitter.com/oEKZHcWyb4 — MrPaulRobinson (@MrPaulRobinson) November 10, 2024

4.

grating cheese is so fun until it starts getting scary — JIM (@longbhriste) November 10, 2024

5.

Glad I spent $400 on groceries just so I could sit here & contemplate ordering pizza or Chinese for dinner. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) November 10, 2024

6.

I wore scrubs to Target and a woman asked me if her eye looked infected so I did what any doctor’s office would do. I asked her when her last period was and then I weighed her — Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) November 11, 2024

7.

how i feel when i say words like “unbeknownst” or “whom” pic.twitter.com/tVhn5GeEeb — Adam (@adamgreattweet) November 13, 2024

8.

Someone just asked me what I did this weekend, like I'm some kind of intrepid Explorer. I'm 53, for goodness sake!

I was mostly lying on the sofa scoffing maltesers and congratulating myself for putting my leg thru' my knickers without falling over! Morning all! x — ShoolieW (@ShoolieW) November 11, 2024

9.

Don't even buy what I actually want in Tesco these days. Want caramel wafers, but KitKats are in the clubcard offer. So I get KitKats. Yes Mr Clubcard I'll buy whatever biscuits you tell me to sir. Pathetic. — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) November 12, 2024

10.

if bears could make porridge the temperature would be like the last thing on my list of concerns — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) November 13, 2024

11.

Whoever came up with the name "dentures" really missed the opportunity to call them "substitooths" — Daisiee (@qt_daisiee) October 31, 2024

12.