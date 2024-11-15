Twitter tweets of the week

25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated November 15th, 2024

Welcome to our weekly round-up of the funniest stuff we’ve seen on Twitter. We’re getting it done before everybody leaves for Bluesky, Threads or a life off-grid in a yurt – all tempting.

As always, show the funny people a bit of love – and if you don’t like their jokes, just keep that to yourself. There’s enough negativity on the news, thank you very much.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2