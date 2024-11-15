Life bigots takedowns

A particularly bigoted troll said men don’t want ‘women with muscles’ and this woman’s comeback was a total knockout

Poke Staff. Updated November 15th, 2024

To the world now of a Twitter account called @Antunes1, a ‘controversial writer’ who writes in their bio how they were once described as a ‘right-wing extremist’.

Which might be all you need to know.

We mention them because they took time out from their busy day to suggest on Twitter than men don’t want ‘women with muscles’, together with a picture or two for their followers who can’t read.

And it got lots of totally on-point replies …

https://x.com/angel_0f_deathx/status/1856199204307382350

… but this one was a particular knockout.

And it’s fair to say these women ran with it, they really ran with it.

Anyway, you get the idea by now!

To conclude.

