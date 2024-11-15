A particularly bigoted troll said men don’t want ‘women with muscles’ and this woman’s comeback was a total knockout

Life bigots takedowns

To the world now of a Twitter account called @Antunes1, a ‘controversial writer’ who writes in their bio how they were once described as a ‘right-wing extremist’.

Which might be all you need to know.

We mention them because they took time out from their busy day to suggest on Twitter than men don’t want ‘women with muscles’, together with a picture or two for their followers who can’t read.

Dear women, We don't want you with muscles.

We want you slim, delicate and cute. Take notes. pic.twitter.com/WvNiULbt3u — (@Antunes1) November 10, 2024

And it got lots of totally on-point replies …

https://x.com/angel_0f_deathx/status/1856199204307382350

Men who think that women exist for you, take notes. We don't want you at all pic.twitter.com/z8cS2PuOAP — Kitty-Bit Games & Cosplay~ (@kitty_bit_games) November 12, 2024

… but this one was a particular knockout.

Yeah women with muscles are DISGUSTING AND MANLY! I’ve never seen a hot woman with muscles! I don’t care if a ton of sexy muscle mommies reply to this with pix of themselves flexing cuz I’ll never be convinced! So they better not or it’s going to make me so mad! https://t.co/bm3BnGMnlj — Gina Darling (@MissGinaDarling) November 13, 2024

And it’s fair to say these women ran with it, they really ran with it.

I’m a muscle mommy in progress pic.twitter.com/3BTz693yoR — LiterallyCheeks (@PikaPeaks) November 13, 2024

Got it Feelin' like the good ol' days Gina. Thank ya pic.twitter.com/bQX8r8vt6u — Kitty-Bit Games & Cosplay~ (@kitty_bit_games) November 13, 2024

I Love when I get the call ‍↔️ hey femmes fatales pic.twitter.com/f1iEyKDkg4 — thee bougie brat (@aTrishaYonce) November 13, 2024

ill leave this one here for u too pic.twitter.com/mKjUcsp54m — Coomer Corrupter BDAY 12/6 (@TheHunterOfPrey) November 13, 2024

Anyway, you get the idea by now!

To conclude.

