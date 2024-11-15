US Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert has been investigating whether there are space aliens hiding in the oceans – 15 galactic takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 15th, 2024

In these troubled times, it’s good to know that the politicians – the people who decide how countries are run – are carrying out their duties with stringent prioritisation and not wasting a single minute of their precious time.

For example, in the US, they recently held a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing, with the title “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth”.

Lauren Boebert was very keen to find out if aliens might have a base under the oceans. As we all are. She addressed a panel of experts, consisting of former Department of Defense official Luis Elizondo, former Navy Rear Admiral, Dr. Tim Gallaudet, former NASA Associate Administrator of Space Policy Michael Gold, and founder of the California Peace Coalition, Michael Shellenberger.

Next With Kyle Clark revealed another concern she had raised …human/non-human hybrids.

“There are rumours that have come up to The Hill of a secretive project within the Department of Defense involving the manipulation of human genetics with what is described as non-human genetic material for the enhancement of human capabilities, hybrids.”

Looks like Alex Jones got in one last grift before the Onion showed up.

The mockery was visible from space.

He really could do it, couldn’t he

Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab, Pixabay