Lauren Boebert has been investigating whether there are space aliens hiding in the oceans – 15 galactic takedowns

US Lauren Boebert

In these troubled times, it’s good to know that the politicians – the people who decide how countries are run – are carrying out their duties with stringent prioritisation and not wasting a single minute of their precious time.

For example, in the US, they recently held a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing, with the title “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth”.

Lauren Boebert was very keen to find out if aliens might have a base under the oceans. As we all are. She addressed a panel of experts, consisting of former Department of Defense official Luis Elizondo, former Navy Rear Admiral, Dr. Tim Gallaudet, former NASA Associate Administrator of Space Policy Michael Gold, and founder of the California Peace Coalition, Michael Shellenberger.

Meanwhile, Lauren Boebert is investigating secret alien underwater bases in the earth’s oceans. pic.twitter.com/LU9zHAYZ5B — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 14, 2024

Next With Kyle Clark revealed another concern she had raised …human/non-human hybrids.

Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has returned to Congress with a laser-like focus on the issue Coloradans sent her there to solve: underwater space aliens. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/rGOJJ2LggF — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) November 14, 2024

“There are rumours that have come up to The Hill of a secretive project within the Department of Defense involving the manipulation of human genetics with what is described as non-human genetic material for the enhancement of human capabilities, hybrids.”

Looks like Alex Jones got in one last grift before the Onion showed up.

The mockery was visible from space.

1.

Where’s the Department of Government Efficiency when you need ‘em? — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) November 14, 2024

2.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the next Secretary of Secret Alien Underwater Bases. — J.D. Vance's Fainting Couch ✡️ (@veggieto) November 14, 2024

3.

And now,… Professor Lauren Boebert,… is grilling the military about secret alien underwater bases beneath the ocean. Next up: The growing menace of Jewish Space Lasers. pic.twitter.com/gWzVM5i0pA — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) November 14, 2024

4.

Lauren Boebert thinks, "War of the Worlds,"… is a documentary. https://t.co/7Pe8TTJhAQ — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) November 14, 2024

5.

At least the next administration will get serious about the illegal alien invasion. https://t.co/eVYXvi8SIP — Rob GobbleGobblin' (@RobGeorge) November 15, 2024

6.

7.

Dash it all! She’s on to us! Quick! Energize the AquaCosmo Transcender! — Maynard J. Krebs (@dieVelt) November 15, 2024

8.

Those are Marvel movies— X Men & Aquaman. — Enough Alrighty (@enough_alrighty) November 14, 2024

9.

MAGA is Intelligence Cancer https://t.co/yLuoSCrvwW — The Nutcracker (@TheNutcracker20) November 15, 2024

10.

I'd be ok if they spend the next few years investigating UFOs — Jan202021 (@Dixie202021) November 14, 2024

11.

Your tax dollars at work. https://t.co/oeVmFytvYy — Al Cappuccino…☕️ (@AlCappuccinoIT) November 14, 2024

12.

Lauren gives me Sarah Palin vibes. Both batshit crazy — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) November 14, 2024

13.

Don't worry, everyone. I spent a lot of the 90s preparing for just this threat. https://t.co/3gnbkzVJF3 pic.twitter.com/uUnPw5Afzi — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) November 14, 2024

14.

Lauren Boebert bought some Sea Monkeys, didn't she? — Helis Bor (@helisbor) November 14, 2024

15.

“Sir, Are you familiar with Atlantis?” pic.twitter.com/GiaO8MvXWH — Judy Ruliani v2.0 (@_JudyRuliani) November 14, 2024

He really could do it, couldn’t he

If Lauren Boebert becomes Secretary of Education, every child in every classroom in America will be taught their ABDs and 132s. pic.twitter.com/YAwA6kksto — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) November 14, 2024

Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab, Pixabay