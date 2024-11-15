Sylvester Stallone said Trump is the ‘second George Washington’ – 13 punchiest reactions

US donald trump

Donald Trump’s election to a second term as US president continues to send shockwaves through American culture.

So we probably shouldn’t be surprised to see Trump’s decisive win encouraging some well-known, and, until now, secret/discreet supporters speaking out more.

Enter Rocky and Rambo screen legend Sylvester Stallone.

JUST IN: Sylvester Stallone introduces Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, says Trump is like the “second George Washington.” “We are in the presence of a really mythical character. I love mythology.” “This individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled… pic.twitter.com/3SZn7bOjsM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 15, 2024

Stallone was speaking at the American First Policy Institute Gala at Mar-A-Lago.

Here’s what he had to say.

“We’re in the presence of a really mythical character…I love mythology. ‘And this individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I’m in awe. ‘When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was gonna change the world. Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington.’

Sly’s emergence as a Trump supporter has understandable led to some … mixed reactions from across the spectrum.

Sylvester Stallone calls Donald Trump the second George Washington. This made me sad…until I realized we have Arnold. pic.twitter.com/jNwq7Vg3IA — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 15, 2024

Oof. We’ve got, what, four more years of this? https://t.co/HpwVlQtJBw — Erika D. Smith (@Erika_D_Smith) November 15, 2024

They did the meme. pic.twitter.com/UzeHntP0KE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 15, 2024

Come on Sly… RIGHT when Tulsa King was getting interesting?! https://t.co/vsD0UUmsBH pic.twitter.com/3qCNvciJpu — johnny (@B4BYDR1VR) November 15, 2024

Perhaps Sly got hit in the head to many times in the movies — J (@jasonllevin) November 15, 2024

They have Sylvester ‘Rambo’ Stallone, we have an Arnold ‘Terminator’ Schwarzenegger.

They have Scott ‘Chachi’ Baio, we have a Michael ‘Batman’ Keaton.

They have Kevin ‘Hercules’ Sorbo, we have a Ryan ‘Deadpool’ Reynolds. Not even comparable. — Day James (@dayjay77) November 15, 2024

You either die a hero, or live long enough to become the villain https://t.co/SxMOJCrEMg — Non-Ironically T.V.’s B. Dave Walters – EVERYWHERE (@BDaveWalters) November 15, 2024

Ivan Drago was the good guy all along! We must break Sylvester Stallone! pic.twitter.com/L5Zy2oqXFE — 3x Dad/Mailman #SavetheUsps (@shaundead02) November 15, 2024

