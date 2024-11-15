Pics donald trump RFK Jr.

21 sick reactions to Donald Trump putting Robert F. ‘Brain Worm’ Kennedy Jr. in charge of America’s Health Department

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 15th, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been on quite a journey, from Democratic member of the powerful political Kennedy clan, via a series of increasingly alarming anti-science takes and revelations to …Donald Trump‘s appointee for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

In case you were wondering how safe the nation’s health is with him –

RFK Jr. has said that he will remove fluoride from the water.

“There’s no vaccine that is safe and effective.”

He denies that AIDS is caused by HIV – claiming that gay men’s ‘party lifestyle’ and ‘toxics’ are the actual cause.

He plans to overhaul the food industry, which wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing until you remember that he picked up a dead bear to eat later.

Of course, he has some experience in the field of public health. Terrible experience – especially for Samoa.

When people had finished facepalming, they shared their thoughts.

