21 sick reactions to Donald Trump putting Robert F. ‘Brain Worm’ Kennedy Jr. in charge of America’s Health Department

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been on quite a journey, from Democratic member of the powerful political Kennedy clan, via a series of increasingly alarming anti-science takes and revelations to …Donald Trump‘s appointee for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2024

In case you were wondering how safe the nation’s health is with him –

RFK Jr. has said that he will remove fluoride from the water.

Just interviewed RFK Jr., who said he spent two days last week with Trump and, now that the election is won, RFK repeats that the new administration will recommend getting flouride out of drinking water on Jan. 20. Adds the administration will give "information" on vaccines. — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) November 6, 2024

“There’s no vaccine that is safe and effective.”

KASIE HUNT: Over the summer you said, “There’s no vaccine that’s safe and effective”. Do you still believe that? RFK JR: “I never said that.” KASIE HUNT: “Play the clip.” RFK JR (clip): “There’s no vaccine that is safe and effective.” (March)pic.twitter.com/QrjubgM9Kz — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) November 15, 2024

He denies that AIDS is caused by HIV – claiming that gay men’s ‘party lifestyle’ and ‘toxics’ are the actual cause.

RFK Jr. pushed HIV/AIDS denialism: “His belief was …the AIDS epidemic was not being caused by HIV. It was being caused by …toxics that …gay men were exposing themselves to in the kind of party lifestyle.”pic.twitter.com/vWrrh2OqIO — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) August 23, 2024

He plans to overhaul the food industry, which wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing until you remember that he picked up a dead bear to eat later.

Of course, he has some experience in the field of public health. Terrible experience – especially for Samoa.

RFK Jr.’s only previous experience in government public health is that he went to Samoa in 2019 and caused a measles outbreak that killed 83 people, including dozens of children. — RyanMarino.bsky.social (@RyanMarino) November 14, 2024

When people had finished facepalming, they shared their thoughts.

As Mayor of NYC, I pledge to keep fluoride in our water, vaccines in our pharmacies, and discarded dead bears out of Central Park. https://t.co/8O95s8D6K1 — Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramosqns) November 15, 2024

It’s like a U.K. government made up of David Icke, Neil Oliver and the Essex pub bloke https://t.co/LNOrreoR6L — Captain Haddock (@JXB101) November 15, 2024

"so you shut down water treatment facilities and told everyone to drink from streams?" pic.twitter.com/WrXHCfFEoL — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 14, 2024

The hits just keep on coming. pic.twitter.com/PrkGX8rK9W — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 14, 2024

Bringing polio back to own the libs https://t.co/JhTMwJ0fJM — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) November 14, 2024

Jake Tapper on Trump’s pick of RFK Jr as Secretary of Health and Human Services: “Well America, I hope you like measles”. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/hVTeNGG4Ul — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 14, 2024

It’s going to be the longest four years of our lives. https://t.co/04XvKyEf6c — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) November 14, 2024

Fact of the day: The Kennedy Space Center is located inside RFK’s skull. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) November 14, 2024

Strapped a whale corpse to the family sedan. Faked a cyclist bear-murder. Denies the efficacy of vaccines. Shunned by his own siblings. Is, to use a technical term, cookoobananas nuts. Health Secretary. Sweet merciful Jesus. https://t.co/V60TabHim2 — Anton Savage (@AntonSavageShow) November 14, 2024

