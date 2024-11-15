Celebrity comedy songs Steve Coogan

This hilarious and exceptionally sweary Steve Coogan song has been doing the rounds again and it’s a NSFW treat

David Harris. Updated November 15th, 2024

We are, as we trust you are too, huge fans of Steve Coogan. Obviously we adore his most famous creation, Alan Partridge, but we also love his performance in the TV show The Trip, in which he and Rob Brydon play exaggerated versions of themselves as they tour various countries whilst reviewing restaurants, doing impressions and generally bickering.

This following clip is from the first series of The Trip and has Steve Coogan performing a wonderful musical number in the charming village of Kettlewell in the Yorkshire Dales. It’s sensational stuff with a message we can all relate to.

It was shared on Twitter by Michael Warburton. Let’s take a look.

Absolutely glorious.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

We’ll leave you with this classic Monty Python song, which surely must have been part of the inspiration…

