This hilarious and exceptionally sweary Steve Coogan song has been doing the rounds again and it’s a NSFW treat

Celebrity comedy songs Steve Coogan

We are, as we trust you are too, huge fans of Steve Coogan. Obviously we adore his most famous creation, Alan Partridge, but we also love his performance in the TV show The Trip, in which he and Rob Brydon play exaggerated versions of themselves as they tour various countries whilst reviewing restaurants, doing impressions and generally bickering.

This following clip is from the first series of The Trip and has Steve Coogan performing a wonderful musical number in the charming village of Kettlewell in the Yorkshire Dales. It’s sensational stuff with a message we can all relate to.

It was shared on Twitter by Michael Warburton. Let’s take a look.

IF you’re easily offended by “bad” language then for goodness sake do NOT watch this. If you aren’t, enjoy! THE TRIP #SteveCoogan pic.twitter.com/rBuOpzTGUw — Michael Warburton (@TheMonologist) November 12, 2024

Absolutely glorious.

1.

Lovely! It’s got that “feel good” feeling you get watching an old Disney film you’ve been watching for years. — JohnMartin #FBPPR (@its_johnmartin) November 13, 2024

2.

Sounds like it should have been written by @EricIdle – and there’s no bigger compliment to a song of this genre — Gizmo (@Gizmo83508413) November 13, 2024

3.

It’s excellent! Everything Steve Coogan does is excellent imo. — Carol B-L. kincavel.bsky.social (@Kincavel) November 12, 2024

4.

Out-fucking-standing… never gets old! — Alg Percharkis (@AlgPercharkis) November 13, 2024

5.

How did I never see this before?? Please heed the warning below, it’s a word I absolutely hate, but this funny!! https://t.co/i5NK52YYoD — Niall O’Loughlin Artist (@nialloloughlin) November 13, 2024

6.

7.

Love this. Filmed in my backyard too! — James Byrne (@Byrne07Byrne) November 13, 2024

8.

This cheered me up no end — Rory (@RoryJCullen) November 13, 2024

We’ll leave you with this classic Monty Python song, which surely must have been part of the inspiration…

