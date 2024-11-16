Just 26 of the funniest ‘Modern Family’ jokes caused by misunderstandings and miscommunication
Modern Family is rightly acclaimed as a sitcom classic, maintaining its popularity through countless TV repeats and streaming services, despite ending its run in 2020.
This week, an old tweet from 2021 started going viral again, reigniting a whole new round of love for the US comedy series, with loads of fans sharing their examples of misunderstanding/miscommunication plots and jokes from the 11 seasons of the show.
no show does a misunderstanding/miscommunication plot better than modern family does
— michelle. (@michkeenah) September 4, 2021
Here are some of the best ones – sit back, crank up the sound, and enjoy.
The episode when Phil accidentally pimped his family out tho
my favourite
Just going to drop this here.
one of my favorite moments
