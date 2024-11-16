Entertainment tv

Just 26 of the funniest ‘Modern Family’ jokes caused by misunderstandings and miscommunication

Poke Reporter. Updated November 16th, 2024

Modern Family is rightly acclaimed as a sitcom classic, maintaining its popularity through countless TV repeats and streaming services, despite ending its run in 2020.

This week, an old tweet from 2021 started going viral again, reigniting a whole new round of love for the US comedy series, with loads of fans sharing their examples of misunderstanding/miscommunication plots and jokes from the 11 seasons of the show.

Here are some of the best ones – sit back, crank up the sound, and enjoy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2